    The ACA announces 2024/25 board of directors

    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    31 May 2024
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) South Africa is pleased to announce the new board of directors for the 2024/25 fiscal year.
    The industry leaders responsible for overseeing the ACA's commitment to the marketing and communication industry’s transformation, self-regulation, ethics promotion, advocacy, and global guidance, among others, for members, were elected at the 77th Annual General Meeting, held on 22 May 2024.

    Sharleen James, director at Accenture Song, will serve as the chair, with Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA/South Africa, elected as vice-chair. The exco comprises Brenda Khumalo, founder and managing director of Lobengula Advertising; Wayne Naidoo, CEO of Duke Group; and Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA.

    The newly elected board is as follows:

    Board memberAgencyDesignation
    Sharleen James: ChairAccenture Song Director
    Luca Gallarelli: Vice-chairTBWA/South Africa Group chief executive officer
    Brenda Khumalo: Exco Lobengula Advertising Founder and managing director
    Gillian Rightford: Exco Association for Communication and Advertising Executive director
    Wayne Naidoo: Exco DUKE Group Group chief executive officer
    Adeshia Singh Singh & SonsManaging director
    Alison Deeb Metropolitan RepublicGroup chief executive officer
    Andrew Brand Ninety9centsChief executive officer
    Derek ColesMcCann JoburgPresident
    Gareth Leck Joe PublicGroup chief executive officer
    Haydn TownsendAccenture SongEMEA Agency chief growth officer
    Jarred Cinman VML SAChief executive officer
    Kagiso Musi Meta MediaGroup managing director
    Karabo Denalane TBWA\Hunt LascarisChief executive officer
    Koo Govender Publicis Groupe AfricaChief executive officer
    Leo Manne Net#work BBDOManaging director
    Mpume Ngobese Joe PublicCo-managing director
    Musa KalengaThe Brave GroupGroup chief executive officer
    Pete CaseOgilvy South AfricaCEO and creative chairman
    Preetesh SewrajThe LoeriesChief executive officer
    Roxana RavjeeDentsu South AfricaChief executive officer
    Sarah DexterMullenLowe South AfricaChief executive officer
    Sharon Bergmann-StanleyAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingFinance manager
    Tebogo SkwambaneWPPCountry manager
    Thabang Skwambane: ACA Lead: MAC SA Sector Charter Council Nahana Communications Group Group chief executive officer

    Speaking at the AGM, outgoing chair, Thabang Skwambane, reflected on his tenure, acknowledging the exceptional dedication and support from the exco, including John Dixon, Wayne Naidoo, Sharleen James, and ACA executive director Gillian Rightford, all of whom played a crucial role in the association’s turnaround over the past year.

    Skwambane highlighted the strides made in representing the broader industry, despite regulatory, economic, and technological shifts. He emphasised the ACA's focus on diversity and inclusion, including initiatives such as the Women in Leadership Program, MICT Seta internship partnership, and MDDA Funding.

    Additionally, he cited the association’s advocacy efforts, including championing the Labour Relations Act proposal, the Copyright Amendment Bill, and the Performers Protection Act in Parliament. “Our advocacy efforts have been relentless. The ACA is well-positioned to foster a resilient, compliant, constantly transforming, and innovative advertising industry,” he said.

    Although no longer on the exco, Skwambane will continue to play a pivotal role in the ACA's activities through his position as ACA Lead: MAC SA Sector Charter Council.

    Outgoing board member, John Dixon, presented an overview of the ACA's future-facing industry strategy, based on a more connected industry and the strategic focus of which is underpinned by the formation of industry six tribes and a portfolio team. The "tribes" are not ACA branded or controlled, but rather a collection of voices from the broader industry, all coming together to drive a common cause and ultimately influence the overall future of the sector. This initiative focuses on Creativity; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education; Regulation; Research; and Future-proofing. Dixon addressed the AGM, outlining the organisation's plans for growth and visibility as a central industry voice.

    ACA executive director, Gillian Rightford, detailed the ACA's resourcing, growth strategies, and plans to enhance its industry relevance and value to members Rightford highlighted the new focus on communication with ACA members and key industry players, strides made in terms of education and development for members, and industry recognition and awards. Rightford further provided a comprehensive update on the Effie Awards program, its growth and noted the ACA’s consideration of expanding the Effie Awards into the African continent. In closing, Rightford thanked the ACA secretariat for their extreme dedication and hard work in driving the ACA’s mandate and activities forward.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.

