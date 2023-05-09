The ACA announces 2024/25 board of directors

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) South Africa is pleased to announce the new board of directors for the 2024/25 fiscal year.

The industry leaders responsible for overseeing the ACA's commitment to the marketing and communication industry’s transformation, self-regulation, ethics promotion, advocacy, and global guidance, among others, for members, were elected at the 77th Annual General Meeting, held on 22 May 2024.

Sharleen James, director at Accenture Song, will serve as the chair, with Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA/South Africa, elected as vice-chair. The exco comprises Brenda Khumalo, founder and managing director of Lobengula Advertising; Wayne Naidoo, CEO of Duke Group; and Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA.

The newly elected board is as follows:

Board member Agency Designation Sharleen James: Chair Accenture Song Director Luca Gallarelli: Vice-chair TBWA/South Africa Group chief executive officer Brenda Khumalo: Exco Lobengula Advertising Founder and managing director Gillian Rightford: Exco Association for Communication and Advertising Executive director Wayne Naidoo: Exco DUKE Group Group chief executive officer Adeshia Singh Singh & Sons Managing director Alison Deeb Metropolitan Republic Group chief executive officer Andrew Brand Ninety9cents Chief executive officer Derek Coles McCann Joburg President Gareth Leck Joe Public Group chief executive officer Haydn Townsend Accenture Song EMEA Agency chief growth officer Jarred Cinman VML SA Chief executive officer Kagiso Musi Meta Media Group managing director Karabo Denalane TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Chief executive officer Koo Govender Publicis Groupe Africa Chief executive officer Leo Manne Net#work BBDO Managing director Mpume Ngobese Joe Public Co-managing director Musa Kalenga The Brave Group Group chief executive officer Pete Case Ogilvy South Africa CEO and creative chairman Preetesh Sewraj The Loeries Chief executive officer Roxana Ravjee Dentsu South Africa Chief executive officer Sarah Dexter MullenLowe South Africa Chief executive officer Sharon Bergmann-Stanley Association for Communication and Advertising Finance manager Tebogo Skwambane WPP Country manager Thabang Skwambane: ACA Lead: MAC SA Sector Charter Council Nahana Communications Group Group chief executive officer

Speaking at the AGM, outgoing chair, Thabang Skwambane, reflected on his tenure, acknowledging the exceptional dedication and support from the exco, including John Dixon, Wayne Naidoo, Sharleen James, and ACA executive director Gillian Rightford, all of whom played a crucial role in the association’s turnaround over the past year.

Skwambane highlighted the strides made in representing the broader industry, despite regulatory, economic, and technological shifts. He emphasised the ACA's focus on diversity and inclusion, including initiatives such as the Women in Leadership Program, MICT Seta internship partnership, and MDDA Funding.

Additionally, he cited the association’s advocacy efforts, including championing the Labour Relations Act proposal, the Copyright Amendment Bill, and the Performers Protection Act in Parliament. “Our advocacy efforts have been relentless. The ACA is well-positioned to foster a resilient, compliant, constantly transforming, and innovative advertising industry,” he said.

Although no longer on the exco, Skwambane will continue to play a pivotal role in the ACA's activities through his position as ACA Lead: MAC SA Sector Charter Council.

Outgoing board member, John Dixon, presented an overview of the ACA's future-facing industry strategy, based on a more connected industry and the strategic focus of which is underpinned by the formation of industry six tribes and a portfolio team. The "tribes" are not ACA branded or controlled, but rather a collection of voices from the broader industry, all coming together to drive a common cause and ultimately influence the overall future of the sector. This initiative focuses on Creativity; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education; Regulation; Research; and Future-proofing. Dixon addressed the AGM, outlining the organisation's plans for growth and visibility as a central industry voice.

ACA executive director, Gillian Rightford, detailed the ACA's resourcing, growth strategies, and plans to enhance its industry relevance and value to members Rightford highlighted the new focus on communication with ACA members and key industry players, strides made in terms of education and development for members, and industry recognition and awards. Rightford further provided a comprehensive update on the Effie Awards program, its growth and noted the ACA’s consideration of expanding the Effie Awards into the African continent. In closing, Rightford thanked the ACA secretariat for their extreme dedication and hard work in driving the ACA’s mandate and activities forward.