South Africans embrace the power of pre-owned luxury goods

South Africans are learning to read the fine print of fashion, not just in stitching, but in value.

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Data from the 2025 State of the Luxury Market in Africa report and the Clur Shopping Centre Index reveal a divergence in consumer behaviour.

“Luxury buyers are becoming strategic,” says Michael Zahariev, co-founder of Luxity. “They understand when to buy new, and when pre-owned gives them better value or faster access. It’s less about the rush of owning and more about the return on owning.

The Art (and Arithmetic) of Buying Well

Each category now follows its own market logic. Watches, handbags, and jewellery have become performing assets, each with its own return profile.

Watches lead the way. Rolex remains the gold standard, with pre-owned models selling on average for 126.5% of retail after this year’s price increase - a literal appreciation of value. Meanwhile, Panerai (79.2%) and Hublot (74.3%) retain impressive resale strength, offering accessible entry points for collectors.

Handbags act as fashion’s blue-chip stock. Goyard (73.3%), Chanel (72.3%), and Louis Vuitton (70.6%) pieces typically resell at around 25–30% below retail but maintain high long-term demand, giving buyers both savings and liquidity.

Jewellery has become the stealth wealth category. Van Cleef & Arpels (79.2%), Cartier (76.7%), and Hermès (71.9%) retain exceptional value, with certain collections appreciating by as much as 10% annually.

Luxury with Leverage

Unlike fast fashion, luxury items can act as a kind of soft currency - a wearable asset that preserves value. The idea of fashion as investment may sound indulgent, but it’s increasingly backed by data.

“Luxury has always been about emotion,” notes Zahariev. “But the modern collector understands the economics behind it. They’re measuring performance the same way they’d look at property, art, or even equities, with patience and intent.”

The Informed Indulgence Checklist

Follow the data : Resale analytics show which brands consistently perform and which don’t.



: Resale analytics show which brands consistently perform and which don’t. Buy the full set : Boxes, certificates, and receipts can increase resale value by up to 20%.



: Boxes, certificates, and receipts can increase resale value by up to 20%. Time your buys : Retail price hikes usually ripple through the resale market months later.



: Retail price hikes usually ripple through the resale market months later. Focus on scarcity : Limited runs, discontinued styles, and heritage icons appreciate faster.



: Limited runs, discontinued styles, and heritage icons appreciate faster. Shop verified: Provenance is everything - authenticity determines liquidity.

The bottom line

The modern luxury buyer is no longer chasing trends or trading on status. They’re building portfolios of pieces that look exquisite, hold value, and tell stories that last. In 2026, owning luxury isn’t just about having taste. It’s about having a strategy.