Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LGThe Publicity WorkshopOnPoint PRMpactGfK – An NIQ CompanyBurger KingBataKAP LimitedNinety9centsHeineken BeveragesTDMCPareto LimitedM&C Saatchi AbelQuickEasy SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Health & Beauty Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

The Weekly Update EP:02 Prince Mashele on the latest news over the past week.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Sorbet in collaboration with Depilève unveil exciting revolutionary service offering of the V-Facial treatment!

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    25 Apr 2024
    25 Apr 2024
    Trailblazing beauty brand Sorbet has joined forces with the world-renowned waxing brand Depilève to introduce a skincare marvel: The V-Facial treatment! The grand unveiling recently took center stage at the chic Sorbet Salon and Hairbar in Clearwater Mall, Johannesburg.
    Sorbet in collaboration with Depil&#232;ve unveil exciting revolutionary service offering of the V-Facial treatment!

    Imagine a facial meticulously crafted to nurture the delicate skin around the intimate area – that's what the V-Facial is all about. Going beyond traditional facials, this revolutionary treatment caters to women who prioritise optimal vaginal health, a trend backed by a growing interest since October 2019, as per Google Trends data.

    Distinguished guests, including esteemed media personalities and influential beauty gurus, were granted an exclusive first-hand experience of this ground-breaking treatment. Designed to combat ingrown hairs, hyperpigmentation, and signs of aging in intimate areas, the V-Facial promises transformative results. It targets the eradication and prevention of ingrown hairs, evens out skin tone, boosts elasticity, and nourishes the skin to decelerate the aging process.

    Post-treatment, Depilève brand manager, Liezl Myburgh, graced the stage to enlighten attendees with a captivating masterclass on V-Facials. She delivered invaluable insights into the treatment's nuances, health benefits, essential precautions, and post-treatment care tips, emphasizing that "Anyone, young or old, can reap the rewards of a V-Facial."

    Key benefits of V-Facials

    • Reduces redness: Soothes and calms the skin, mitigating redness.
    • Fades dark spots: Diminish hyperpigmentation, promoting an even skin tone.
    • Improves skin texture: Stimulates skin renewal and cell turnover for a smooth complex
    • Deep hydration: Ensures profound skin moisturisation, leaving it irresistibly soft.

    A seamless integration: V-Facial and waxing

    The collaboration between Sorbet and Depilève offers a seamless integration of the V-Facial with waxing services. Proper preparation before waxing is essential to ensure optimal results. Here are some tips to prepare for your waxing session:

    Hair length: Don't shave prior to your waxing appointment. Hair must be at least 1cm long. If the hair has never been removed, carefully trim it to the desired length.
    Freshen Up: Make sure to freshen up before your waxing appointment. A feminine wipe can help ensure cleanliness.

    The waxing process, when performed by a skilled specialist, is quick and efficient. While there may be some initial discomfort during the waxing process, it's essential to remember that waxing rips the hair out of the follicles, which can result in minor bleeding. Here's what to expect:

    • Duration: A skilled specialist applies the heated soft wax, allowing it to cool and harden before quickly removing it. The entire process is relatively quick.
    • Aftercare: After waxing, proper aftercare is crucial to ensure optimal healing and skin health.
    • Avoid picking: Do not pick at the waxed area, as it can cause inflammation and sensitivity.
    • Avoid perfumed lotions: Do not apply any perfumed lotions for at least 12 hours, as they can irritate the follicles and burn due to the pores still being open.
    • Limit exercise: Avoid any form of exercise for at least 12 to 24 hours, as perspiration contains bacteria that can lead to infection.

    It's essential to remember that everyone's skin is unique, and all treatments carry a risk of allergic reactions. Therefore, it is crucial to inform your specialist of any skin conditions or allergies, and conduct a patch test before undergoing a full treatment.

    Join us in celebrating this revolutionary beauty alliance and discover the transformative power of V-Facial treatments today by booking your treatment experience at a Sorbet Salon near you.

    About Sorbet

    Sorbet launched in 2005 under Ian Fuhr’s visionary leadership, and over the years, Sorbet has grown into a network of almost 200 stores across South Africa. The Sorbet Group encompasses Sorbet Salons, Sorbet Nailbars, Sorbet Hairbars, Sorbet MAN and Candi&Co stores.

    Check out the new Sorbet website on the link below to see all the exciting new features and fresh new look. https://www.sorbet.co.za/

    NextOptions
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

    Related

    Final Sorbet-Preneur winner Sibongile 'Tiny' Dlamini receives her own store
    OnPoint PRFinal Sorbet-Preneur winner Sibongile 'Tiny' Dlamini receives her own store
    The Duma Collective 2024 Kickstart makes waves in Johannesburg
    Duma CollectiveThe Duma Collective 2024 Kickstart makes waves in Johannesburg
    Sorbet and Heliocare launch new campaign 'Don't skip the sunscreen'
    OnPoint PRSorbet and Heliocare launch new campaign 'Don't skip the sunscreen'
    Sorbet celebrates the remarkable journey of Zimkita Yeki: From employee to entrepreneur
    OnPoint PRSorbet celebrates the remarkable journey of Zimkita Yeki: From employee to entrepreneur
    Sorbet-Prenuer citizen comes full circle: once employed as a therapist, now Sorbet franchise owner
    OnPoint PRSorbet-Prenuer citizen comes full circle: once employed as a therapist, now Sorbet franchise owner
    Sorbet recently hosted their first regional skin masterclasses in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town
    OnPoint PRSorbet recently hosted their first regional skin masterclasses in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town
    Sorbet announces their exciting new app to enhance the Sorbet customer experience
    OnPoint PRSorbet announces their exciting new app to enhance the Sorbet customer experience
    The Sorbet Group in partnership with Powa commemorates the 16 Days of Activism
    OnPoint PRThe Sorbet Group in partnership with Powa commemorates the 16 Days of Activism
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz