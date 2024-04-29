Industries

    SoCreative Summit returns to Johannesburg for a free exploration of creativity

    Issued by Business and Arts South Africa
    29 Apr 2024
    29 Apr 2024
    The SoCreative Summit, a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and exploration of creativity, is set to return for its fifth edition on 9 and 10 May 2024. Held at the trendy Victoria Yards venue, the summit offers a free two-day experience for cultural makers, artists, and anyone passionate about creative expression brought to the creative community by British Council and Business and Arts South Africa, in partnership with PACE.
    This year's theme, Emergence, reflects a focus on recalibrating existing creative systems and fostering new ways of thinking. The program boasts an impressive line-up of 54 speakers and contributors from 11 countries, including South Africa, Africa, and Europe.

    A celebration of African creativity:

    The summit places a strong emphasis on African knowledge systems and the continent's burgeoning creative scene. A panel discussion on African Life-Centred Design explores integrating indigenous thinking into creative strategy. Additionally, a group of prominent fashion designers from Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Ethiopia will address the social and economic opportunities and challenges faced by African fashion businesses.

    The So Creative Summit delves into the ever-evolving relationship between creativity and technology. A panel of digital creatives from Johannesburg will showcase their ground-breaking work, while discussions explore the impact and potential of Artificial Intelligence.

    The summit offers a dynamic program beyond traditional talks. Attendees can participate in interactive workshops, Pecha Kucha presentations (rapid-fire presentations with 20 slides shown for 20 seconds each), and thought-provoking Fishbowl debates.

    For aspiring entrepreneurs, the summit provides valuable resources. A workshop on creative investment and a Pitch Den competition offers opportunities to secure funding and gain exposure for innovative business ideas.

    The SoCreative Summit prioritises fostering connections within the creative community. Networking opportunities abound throughout the event, and dedicated spaces like the BASA Connect Lounge provide a platform for interaction and collaboration. Recognising the importance of self-care, the summit features a dedicated wellness pod for attendees to recharge and rejuvenate.

    The SoCreative Summit is a free event, fostering inclusivity and accessibility. Those interested in attending can register at https://socreativesummit.com to secure their spot. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the mainstage events will be available.

    “The SoCreative Summit offers a unique platform for exploring creativity through a variety of lenses,” says Farai Ncube, regional director for sub-Saharan Africa at the British Council."

    "This summit embodies the deeper integration that's possible in the creative sector," adds Ashraf Johaardien, CEO of Business and Arts South Africa (BASA).

    Don't miss this exciting opportunity to immerse yourself in a vibrant celebration of creativity!

    Find the full programme and link to register on the SoCreative website: https://socreativesummit.com.

    Business and Arts South Africa
    Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) is an internationally recognised South African development agency which integrates the Arts into, and contributes to, Corporate's commercial success. With a suite of integrated programmes BASA encourages mutually beneficial partnerships between business and the arts.

