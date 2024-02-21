Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Food Forward SASAICAAICPA & CIMAAdopt-a-SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Health & Welfare News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prince Mashele on the EFF in South Africa

Prince Mashele on the EFF in South Africa

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    #BudgetSpeech2024: Social grants to increase in 2024

    21 Feb 2024
    21 Feb 2024
    Social grants are expected to increase to keep in line with inflation and increase access for those who are eligible.
    Image source: Vitaliy Vodolazskyy –
    Image source: Vitaliy Vodolazskyy – 123RF.com

    This does not include the Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD Grant) also known as the R350 grant.

    This was announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during the Budget Speech delivered in Cape Town on Wednesday.

    “We are sensitive to the increase in the cost of living for the nearly 19 million South Africans who rely on these grants to make ends meet. In this regard, we have done as much as the fiscal envelope allows,” he said.

    The increases to be implemented during this year are as follows:

    • An increase of R100 to the old age, war veterans, disability and care dependency grants. This amount will be divided into R90 effective from April, and R10 effective October;
    • A R50 increase to the foster care grant; and
    • A R20 increase to the child support grant.

    Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana wasted no time in a rapid 2024 Budget Speech delivery.
    #BudgetSpeech2024: Treasury takes crucial step towards energy security

      5 hours

    In the expanded Budget 2024 review, National Treasury explained that social grant expenditure – excluding the SRD grant – will increase from R217.1bn in 2023/24 to R259.3bn in 2026/27.

    The Covid‐19 Social Relief of Distress Grant is allocated R33.6bn in 2024/25 with provisional allocations for the 2025/26 and 2026/27.

    “Work is currently underway to improve the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant by April this year. National Treasury will work with the Department of Social Development in ensuring that improvements in this grant are captured in the final regulations.

    “These improvements will be within the current fiscal framework. For the extension of the grant beyond March 2025, the social security policy reforms, together with the funding source, will be finalised,” the Minister said.

    National Treasury expects that grant beneficiaries, excluding those receiving the Covid‐19 SRD Grant, are projected to increase from 18.8 million in 2023/24 to 19.7 million in 2026/27.

    Read more: Enoch Godongwana, social grant beneficiaries, social grants, Social Relief of Distress grant, SRD grant, #BudgetSpeech2024
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Source: Supplied. Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana
    #BudgetSpeech2024: Tackling South Africa's economic challenges head-on
     3 hours
    Finance minister Enoch Godongwana introduced sweeping reforms to infrastructure financing.
    #BudgetSpeech2024: R943bn for infrastructure and major reforms
     4 hours
    Source: Reuters.
    #BudgetSpeech2024: South Africa taps contingency reserves to limit rising debt
    4 hours
    Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana wasted no time in a rapid 2024 Budget Speech delivery.
    #BudgetSpeech2024: Treasury takes crucial step towards energy security
     5 hours
    Source: Supplied. Jurgen Eckmann, wealth manager at Consult by Momentum.
    Tax hike risk: Don’t do it, Mr Finance Minister!
     2 days
    What economists will be listening for in the budget speech
    North-West University (NWU)What economists will be listening for in the budget speech
    What small businesses should expect from #BudgetSpeech2024
    What small businesses should expect from #BudgetSpeech2024
     2 days
    Source: Supplied. Ania Strydom, compliance research manager at PaySpace.
    Debt, diesel, and digitisation: What might the 2024 Budget Speech deliver?
     2 days
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz