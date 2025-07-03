Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedTrialogueSappiAMIEThe Innovator TrustOnPoint PROld Mutual SMEgoSME South AfricaEdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SME confidence rises in 2025, challenges remain

    According to the Business Partners SME Confidence Index, South African SMEs are increasingly optimistic in 2025, with more business owners viewing the economy and government efforts as supportive of growth.
    3 Jul 2025
    3 Jul 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    However, cash flow, economic conditions, and limited funding continue to constrain growth. The index shows 86% of SMEs consider access to finance critical, 85% need targeted business resources, and 83% cite mentorship as important.

    Policy adjustments underway to aid SME growth

    Business Partners Limited highlights that the National Small Enterprise Amendment Act aims to simplify access to financial and non-financial support by cutting bureaucratic hurdles. The company adds that while legislation is a positive step, private sector involvement remains crucial to provide capital, mentorship, and networks entrepreneurs need.

    Entrepreneur of the Year Awards open for entries

    Business Partners Limited announced that the 37th annual Entrepreneur of the Year Awards opened on 1 July 2025, inviting SME owners to apply across three categories: Emerging Entrepreneur, Small Business Entrepreneur, and Medium Business Entrepreneur. Five finalists will be selected in each, with special awards for job creation and innovation depending on entries.

    Winners will be announced in October 2025 and will share R2m in prizes including cash, mentorship, technical assistance, and business exposure.

    Global exposure linked to upcoming summits

    Business Partners notes that South Africa’s hosting of the 2025 G20 and B20 summits in November offers award winners an opportunity to engage with global decision-makers. The summits represent economies covering 85% of global GDP and nearly 80% of international trade, providing a platform to build cross-border partnerships and expand market reach.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz