The RMB Simonsberg Wine Festival returns to the Cape Winelands from 28 February to 1 March 2026, bringing together leading estates, curated food experiences and live music at the foot of the Simonsberg mountains.

Simonsberg wine festival returns in 2026. (Image supplied)

A weekend of pairings and discovery

The RMB Simonsberg Wine Festival focuses on wine tastings, food pairings and live music.

Food vendors are selected to complement the wines on offer, giving guests the chance to try different combinations and styles at their own pace. Live performances run throughout the day, creating a relaxed setting for tastings and conversation.

The festival caters to both experienced wine drinkers and those new to wine. Winemakers and estate teams will be available to answer questions, explain their wines and share insight into the production process, making the event both informative and accessible.

A showcase of Simonsberg’s leading wine estates

Producers including Tokara, Plaisir, Thelema and a curated selection of Simonsberg wine farms will present a wide range of styles and vintages, offering festival-goers the opportunity to explore multiple wines in one setting.

“The RMB Simonsberg Wine Festival is a true celebration of the calibre of wine that comes from this region,” says Carel Nolte, festival manager.

“By bringing together some of the most respected names in South African wine, alongside outstanding food and live music, we’re creating an experience that’s sophisticated, relaxed and deeply rooted in place.”

Run4Rivers adds a conservation focus

Complementing the festival weekend is the RMB Run4Rivers Trail Run, taking place on 1 March 2026.

A partnership between RMB and Plaisir Wine Estate, Run4Rivers supports the conservation and restoration of rivers and natural ecosystems in the Simonsberg region.

“This festival celebrates not only what the Simonsberg produces, but what it represents,” adds Nolte.

“It’s about respecting the land, honouring craftsmanship and creating memorable experiences that reflect the quality and depth of this region.”

The RMB Simonsberg Wine Festival takes place from 28 February-1 March 2026, with tickets and full programme details available click here. No under 18s.