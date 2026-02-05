The all-inclusive snow escape you didn't know you needed

Let’s be honest, when you think of holidays as a South African, you picture golden beaches, game drives, or sipping sauvignon in Stellenbosch. Snow? That’s usually someone else’s adventure. But what if this year, you could swap summer sandals for snow boots and dive into a completely different kind of escape?

Welcome to the world of snow holidays, a holiday like no other, where majestic mountains, powdery slopes, and crackling fireplaces come together to create magic. And it’s all a lot more accessible (and comfortable) than you think – especially with Club Med, the leaders in snow holiday who make winter wonderlands effortless and unforgettable.

Why snow? Why now?

Snow holidays aren’t just for expert skiers or social media influencers. They’re for anyone craving something extraordinary, families, couples, solo travellers, even first-time flyers. Whether you're chasing thrills or peace and quiet, snow delivers. You can ski (or snowboard), toboggan, snowshoe, or simply relax with a hot chocolate and admire the view. You don’t need to be an athlete; you just need curiosity and a warm jacket.

Never skied before? No stress. Club Med offers ski and snowboard lessons for all ages and levels, including absolute beginners. Qualified instructors will guide you step by step, at your pace, ensuring you feel comfortable and confident as you learn. Whether you're wobbling through your first turns or gliding down like a pro by the end of the week, the experience is designed to be fun, friendly, and tailored to you. From toddlers to teens to grandparents, everyone can find their groove on the slopes, with plenty of laughs and photo-worthy moments along the way.

Everything’s sorted – literally

Forget the stress of figuring out ski gear, travelling with bulky luggage across continents, or buying pricey lift passes. Club Med takes care of everything, so you can focus on the fun:

Ski passes? Included.



Included. Top-quality ski and snowboard gear? Pre-booked and waiting for you at the resort.



Pre-booked and waiting for you at the resort. Lessons? Included, daily, and adapted to your experience level.



Included, daily, and adapted to your experience level. All meals, snacks, and drinks? Absolutely included – from gourmet buffets to après-ski cocktails.



Absolutely included – from gourmet buffets to après-ski cocktails. Premium accommodation? Check. Picture stylish, cosy rooms with stunning mountain views and direct ski-in/ski-out access.

It’s like checking into a snow globe where everything you could possibly need is already there, without needing to lift a (gloved) finger.

Travel tip: Snow holidays reward those who plan ahead. With Club Med’s Season Opening Sale running from 3 to 6 February 2026, offering savings of up to 20% and a low deposit of R4320 to secure your holiday, now is the time to commit. Trade familiar beaches for alpine peaks and secure a winter escape that delivers on value, ease and unforgettable experiences.







Snow much fun with Club Med

Club Med has mastered the art of the all-inclusive snow holiday. Their ski resorts are located in the most spectacular parts of the French and Italian Alps, as well as Japan’s iconic powder slopes. So not only are you surrounded by natural beauty, but you’re also steeped in culture, cuisine, and charm.

Families will love the dedicated kids’ clubs, tailored for different age groups from toddlers to teens. At the Mini Club Med (4–10 years), children learn to ski in a safe, fun environment with expert instructors. Older kids at the Junior Club Med (11–17 years) enjoy ski lessons, social activities, and cool hangouts – all supervised. And it’s not just about skiing, there are games, creative workshops, and evening entertainment too. While the kids have a blast, parents can hit the slopes, unwind in the spa, or sip a vin chaud by the fire. It’s a win-win for the whole family.

A snow holiday isn’t just a change of scenery – it’s a change of feeling. It’s waking up to silence softened by snow. It’s the thrill of learning something new (and maybe falling over a few times with laughter). It’s shared meals, roaring fires, and starry skies over snowy peaks. And let’s be real, your Instagram feed will never be the same again.

If you’re coming from South Africa, March to April is the sweet spot for your first snow getaway. This spring ski season in Europe brings sunny skies, softer snow, and milder temperatures – perfect for beginners and families. The slopes are quieter, the days are longer, and you’ll enjoy ideal conditions for learning, relaxing, and soaking in those breathtaking alpine views.

South Africans are known for our love of travel, nature, and experiences. It’s time we added snow to the mix. With everything included, everything arranged, and adventures for every age, a snow holiday with Club Med is the ultimate upgrade to your travel playbook.



