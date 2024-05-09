Industries

    Savanna Premium Cider is No. 1 in the world. Siyavanna South Ahh

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    6 Jun 2024
    6 Jun 2024
    Thanks to you we are officially the largest cider in the world by volume*

    *IWSR Global Cider Volumes 2023

    Savanna Premium Cider, South Africa's most loved, crisp and dry cider, has officially been ranked the No.1 cider brand in the world by volume in the IWSR (International Wine and Spirits Research) Global Cider Report, according to the latest 2023 data. This historic achievement marks the first time a South African brand has claimed the top spot globally.

    Founded in 1996, Savanna has prided itself on its unique heritage and unwavering commitment to quality. Every crisp and dry drop of Savanna Cider is crafted with meticulous care and attention. The brand’s popularity has grown and with momentous consumer demand, Savanna has more than doubled in volume over 5 years. It's no wonder that this premium Cider has become a favourite in South Africa and across the globe.

    “We are so proud of this achievement” says Kayla Hendricks, Senior Brand Manager at Savanna. “South Africans have a real knack of making No. 1s, we’ve enjoyed seeing a trend of this so much lately and now, another local No.1 to celebrate, and our very own too! So, here’s to you, the fans of Savivi. Thanks for making Savanna your No. 1Cider, and the world’s too.”

    Fueled by its signature wit and dry charm, and a reputation for clever marketing and tongue-in-cheek humour, Savanna has captured the hearts of many. The cider brand has always stood out in a competitive market, with its iconic ‘It's Dry, But You Can Drink It’ pay off line to the unmistakable imagery of a lemon wedge tucked perfectly into every bottle.

    Savanna Cider remains committed to pushing boundaries and creating memorable experiences for cider enthusiasts across the globe.

    #SiyavannaSA #TheNo1Cider

    Savanna – It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.
    Instagram: @savannacider
    Facebook: @SavannaCider
    Twitter: @SavannaCider
    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is the largest cider brand in the world by volume in 2023 and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry, and witty sense of humour.

    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

    Let's do Biz