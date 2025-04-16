Finance Section
    Finance

    SA's G20 leaders to gather in the US to drive change

    The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will gather for a two-day meeting on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings, scheduled to take place in the United States later this month.
    16 Apr 2025
    Source: ChatGPT.
    Source: ChatGPT.

    This meeting is part of the Finance Track under South Africa’s G20 presidency, which will gather finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 member countries, invited countries, and international organisations to discuss global economic challenges, financial stability, and policies aimed at fostering economic growth.

    South Africa’s G20 presidency commenced on Sunday, 1 December 2024 and will run until Saturday, 30 November 2025. It is taking place under the theme: “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability".

    The Finance Track is co-chaired by Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, and South African Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago.

    G20 members include the world’s major economies, representing 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population.

    The G20 comprises 19 countries (including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States), the European Union, and since 2023, the African Union.

    The two-day meeting will take place from Wednesday, 23 April 2025 to Thursday, 24 April 2025, in Washington, D.C.

    Read more: World Bank, IMF
    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
