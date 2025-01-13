Rentoza seeks legal services partner for debt collection

Rentoza, Africa's first product subscription-based business, is seeking the assistance of professional legal services to enhance their debt collection efforts. Are you the person for the job?

Rentoza is revolutionising the way Africa accesses essential goods with its subscription-based model. As the continent’s first product subscription service, Rentoza offers an affordable and flexible alternative to traditional ownership, making it possible for individuals to enjoy high-quality goods without the financial burden of upfront costs or credit requirements.

With a vision to become Africa's largest subscription service for physical products, Rentoza is committed to improving financial inclusion by providing non-credit access to essential items for customers who have previously been excluded from mainstream financial services.

Through an innovative non-credit payment system, Rentoza has achieved an impressive 95% month-on-month collection rate. However, the remaining 5% of defaulters require sustained efforts to recover payments, which is managed by an experienced internal collections team supported by advanced technology and payment systems.

This is where you come in. Rentoza is seeking expert legal support to further enhance and streamline its debt recovery process. They are looking for a trusted partner to not only assist with collections but also help refine the overall strategy, improve tracking, and integrate technology to optimise the process, all in line with the company’s rapid growth and scale.

The scope of work includes:

Assessing and improving existing debt collection methods



Preparing, reviewing, and improving all collection communications for defaulting customers



Assisting in structuring payment plans and settlements



Debt collection communication



Strategy development for lawful and efficient physical asset recovery



Ongoing legal guidance



Reporting and analysis



Dispute resolution and customer relations

For more information, click here.

If your business fits the bill, please submit your proposal for consideration. Send proposals via email to az.oc.azotner@pfr.

Deadline: 25 January. Direct any inquiries to az.oc.azotner@nahk.siawu or az.oc.azotner@idohsom.ostekek.



