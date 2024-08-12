Judy Holding champions women in retail at Rentoza

In the dynamic landscape of retail, Rentoza stands out not just for its subscription-based business model but also for its commitment to gender diversity and leadership from the top down.

Judy Holding, chief people officer at Rentoza. Image supplied

As Women’s Month unfolds, the spotlight turns to Judy Holding, chief people officer at Rentoza, whose journey and advocacy for women in retail exemplify the values of inclusivity and empowerment driving the company's success.

Holding has been instrumental in shaping Rentoza's inclusive and supportive culture amid the rapid growth of the business.

"Balancing the expansion of our subscription-based model while maintaining high employee satisfaction required strategic leadership and adaptability," Holding reflects.

Her strategic vision has led to significant milestones, including the implementation of diverse hiring practices, fostering an inclusive workplace, and enhancing professional development opportunities for employees.

Her efforts have also included advancing policies that support work-life balance, which have resulted in a more engaged and resilient workforce. "By aligning our vision with empowering both employees and customers, we drive environmental sustainability and business success," she adds.

Evolving gender diversity in retail

The retail industry has made substantial strides in gender diversity and inclusion over the past decade. Holding notes, "Increased awareness and efforts have led to more women in leadership roles and a stronger emphasis on inclusive workplace cultures."

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. However, she believes the growing focus on diversity and inclusion is fostering a more equitable environment, enhancing women's representation, and driving innovation and success in the industry.

Rentoza is supported by a gender-based investor who became involved due to the strong female representation on both the employee and customer sides. This investment highlights the importance of gender diversity and reinforces its commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment within the retail industry.

Unique strengths and perspectives of women in retail

Women bring invaluable strengths to the retail industry, from exceptional interpersonal and communication skills to a deep understanding of consumer behaviour.

"Their diverse perspectives and multitasking abilities contribute to innovative problem-solving and effective decision-making," Holding explains. These qualities are essential in the fast-paced retail environment, helping navigate industry challenges and drive business success.

Women’s unique perspectives enhance organisational performance and culture.

"Their collaborative and inclusive leadership style promotes team cohesion and values diverse input, leading to innovative solutions and a stronger team," Holding highlights. Additionally, she says women provide an empathetic and holistic view, considering both business outcomes and social implications – a crucial skill in today’s socially conscious market.

Empowerment requires a business model that sets the standard

Rentoza’s business model aligns with the broader goal of empowering women by offering flexible access to essential goods, enhancing economic independence and opportunities.

"By providing refurbished products through a subscription model, Rentoza makes technology more affordable and accessible, enabling women to leverage these tools for personal and professional growth," Holding asserts.

As an employer, Rentoza promotes a sustainable and innovative work environment that values diversity and inclusion, creating pathways for women to thrive in leadership and other roles.

Rentoza aims to lead the way in setting industry standards for diversity and inclusion.

Holding shares, "We’re committed to being open about our diversity goals and progress, holding ourselves accountable, and inspiring others."

By showcasing successful strategies, collaborating with industry partners, offering mentorship, and investing in research and innovation, she says Rentoza strives to drive positive change and set high standards for the retail industry.

Words of wisdom for women in the industry

As Rentoza continues to break barriers and champion gender diversity, Judy Holdings' leadership stands as a testament to the transformative impact of women in leadership roles. Her dedication to inclusivity, equality, and empowerment not only drives Rentoza’s success but also paves the way for future generations of women leaders in the retail industry.

Holding's advice to women in the industry is to embrace their unique strengths and perspectives.

"Continuously seek opportunities for growth and learning, and don’t hesitate to advocate for yourself and others. Remember, your contributions are vital to driving innovation and success. Strive for balance, and prioritise your wellbeing for sustained success and fulfilment," Holding concludes.