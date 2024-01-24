Rémy Martin celebrates its 300th anniversay and unveils a year of celebrations all around the world

Born in 1724, the House of Rémy Martin will celebrate 300 years of exceptional cognac-making this year. To mark its tricentenary, the House will connect past, present and future with a year of special activities around the theme ‘We Dream Forward’. For three centuries the House has combined craft and innovation, passing it forward to build sustainable exception for the future.

“For 300 years, the House of Rémy Martin has shared its knowledge and expertise from one generation to the next. Today, this extends beyond the legacy of the family, and we work as a team with all stakeholders of Rémy Martin to reach sustainable excellence together. We have all inherited a responsibility to protect our soils for the future generations. By partnering with winegrowers from Grande and Petite Champagne, by mentoring new talents all over the world, we strive to perpetuate this family legacy for another 300 years.”

Marie-Amélie de Leusse, chairwoman of the Rémy Cointreau Group

Celebrating 300 years of history and dreaming forward to the next 300 years

To mark the milestone, anniversary celebrations will begin in January 2024 and take place through the year in all four corners of the globe through multiple activations. Here are a few highlights:

The reopening of the historical house

Starting in the centre of Cognac, Spring 2024 will see the historical house of Rémy Martin reopen its doors after several years of renovations. At the crossroads of urban and rural, the sumptuous setting will magnify a 300-year legacy of hospitality, taking visitors on a voyage into the very soul of Rémy Martin.

The anniversary celebrations

Throughout the year, a series of events to celebrate the tricentenary will also take place around the world.

In selected airports worldwide, the House will take cognac lovers on a spectacular flight through time via the Rémy Martin Dream Forward Expedition from Spring 2024: an opulent anniversary experience. Immersive VR technology will transport visitors to the vineyards of Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne to explore Rémy Martin’s terroir, or up into the starry skies to dream about the future, accompanied by interactive discovery tables, tastings, customisation services and unique limited editions. Simultaneously, the Centaur Birthday Tour will bring the celebrations to some of the globe’s top nightclubs.

Also, beyond cognac-making and viticulture, the House inspires and supports innovation and excellence in many fields, passing on a passion for excellence from one generation to the next. The art of mixology is at the heart of the House, and, thanks to The Rémy Martin Bartender Talent Academy competition, international bars will celebrate 300 years of cocktail culture and innovation in 2024. The top 24 will come together for a global final in France in September.

Stay tuned for more exceptional events, experiences and surprises this year.

“Celebrating 300 years of history is a milestone for Rémy Martin. By inviting our consumers to explore our craft and story and by teaming up with the most promising creative talents, together we build exceptional cognacs for the next generations.”

Jean-Philippe Hecquet, CEO of the House of Rémy Martin

About Rémy Martin

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has one dream: to produce exceptional cognacs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of a visionary family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence sustain Rémy Martin for three centuries. As a result of its masterful blends, generations of heritage and know-how in Cognac and multi award-winning achievements, it consistently appeals to the world’s most discerning connoisseurs. Rémy Martin specializes in Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin Tercet®, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal® Rémy Martin Club® and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.