Ramokgopa’s 20GW renewables plan is a sharp turn from IRP2023

Minister Ramokgopa is determined to deliver a new IRP plan before the year is out.

This approach signals a more ambitious trajectory than previously outlined in IRP2023, which was criticised for its conservative renewable targets.

A closer examination reveals several key areas where Ramokgopa’s plans deviate from the plan Gwede Mantashe mulled over for five years.

Notably, the new minister calls for a faster and larger scale-up of renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, to mitigate the persistent energy shortfalls.

Under Ramokgopa’s leadership, the newly formed Department of Electricity and Energy aims for a more rapid deployment of these technologies, moving beyond the incremental increases suggested in the 2023 plan.

"We’ve set a target of adding 20,000MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, a significant increase from the 13,000MW outlined in the IRP2023.”

This substantial increase is the first full recognition from a Ramaphosa-led administration of the urgent need for cleaner, more reliable energy sources to support economic growth and reduce reliance on coal.

Addressing implementation challenges

Despite the ambitious targets, Ramokgopa acknowledged the challenges in implementation, particularly in financing and infrastructure development.

"Securing the necessary investment and ensuring grid readiness are critical challenges we must overcome,” he said.

“We are working on innovative financing solutions and strategic partnerships to make this transition feasible.”

The minister also demonstrated an understanding of the importance of addressing grid stability and integration issues that are inherent in the expansion of renewable energy.

Investing in grid infrastructure is as important as generating new capacity. We are prioritising grid upgrades and smart technologies to handle the influx of renewable energy

Ramokgopa’s vision involves a collaborative effort with various stakeholders, including private sector investors, international partners, and local communities.

’Join hands in a collective journey’

"This is a collective journey. Government alone cannot achieve these ambitious goals,” he said.

“We need the private sector, communities, and international partners to join hands in this transformative effort.”

Minister Ramokgopa’s renewable energy strategy represents a bold shift from the IRP2023, reflecting a more aggressive push towards sustainable energy solutions.

While the path ahead is fraught with challenges, the commitment to exceeding previous targets and fostering collaborative efforts marks a promising step towards a resilient and sustainable energy future for South Africa.