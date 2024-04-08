Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TechnicreteEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Ramokgopa’s 20GW renewables plan is a sharp turn from IRP2023

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    9 Jul 2024
    9 Jul 2024
    In his inaugural media address, Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa outlined his vision for South Africa's renewable energy expansion, highlighting a significant shift in strategy compared to the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2023. Ramokgopa expressed a need for a substantial increase in renewable energy capacity to address the country's electricity crisis. He stated, "We must be aggressive in our approach to renewables; this is not just about meeting targets but exceeding them to ensure energy security."
    Minister Ramokgopa is determined to deliver a new IRP plan before the year is out.
    Minister Ramokgopa is determined to deliver a new IRP plan before the year is out.

    This approach signals a more ambitious trajectory than previously outlined in IRP2023, which was criticised for its conservative renewable targets.

    A closer examination reveals several key areas where Ramokgopa’s plans deviate from the plan Gwede Mantashe mulled over for five years.

    Notably, the new minister calls for a faster and larger scale-up of renewable energy sources, including wind and solar, to mitigate the persistent energy shortfalls.

    Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, used his first media address to highlight the biggest issues facing the country's electricity supply.
    Ramokgopa highlights SA’s biggest electricity challenges, and it isn’t supply

      19 hours

    Under Ramokgopa’s leadership, the newly formed Department of Electricity and Energy aims for a more rapid deployment of these technologies, moving beyond the incremental increases suggested in the 2023 plan.

    "We’ve set a target of adding 20,000MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, a significant increase from the 13,000MW outlined in the IRP2023.”

    This substantial increase is the first full recognition from a Ramaphosa-led administration of the urgent need for cleaner, more reliable energy sources to support economic growth and reduce reliance on coal.

    Addressing implementation challenges

    Despite the ambitious targets, Ramokgopa acknowledged the challenges in implementation, particularly in financing and infrastructure development.

    "Securing the necessary investment and ensuring grid readiness are critical challenges we must overcome,” he said.

    “We are working on innovative financing solutions and strategic partnerships to make this transition feasible.”

    The minister also demonstrated an understanding of the importance of addressing grid stability and integration issues that are inherent in the expansion of renewable energy.

    Investing in grid infrastructure is as important as generating new capacity. We are prioritising grid upgrades and smart technologies to handle the influx of renewable energy

    Ramokgopa’s vision involves a collaborative effort with various stakeholders, including private sector investors, international partners, and local communities.

    ’Join hands in a collective journey’

    "This is a collective journey. Government alone cannot achieve these ambitious goals,” he said.

    “We need the private sector, communities, and international partners to join hands in this transformative effort.”

    Dave Masureik, CEO of New Southern Energy
    Flawed IRP2023 needs private leadership

      8 Apr 2024

    Minister Ramokgopa’s renewable energy strategy represents a bold shift from the IRP2023, reflecting a more aggressive push towards sustainable energy solutions.

    While the path ahead is fraught with challenges, the commitment to exceeding previous targets and fostering collaborative efforts marks a promising step towards a resilient and sustainable energy future for South Africa.

    Read more: load shedding, solar, Eskom, renewables, wind energy, Gwede Mantashe, energy mix, just energy transition, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Lindsey Schutters
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, used his first media address to highlight the biggest issues facing the country's electricity supply.
    Ramokgopa highlights SA’s biggest electricity challenges, and it isn’t supply
     19 hours
    Samsung definitely knows how to build a quality handset, but it may not be enough to get the youth on board.
    Review: Samsung Galaxy A55 is another lost ship in the Android sea
     20 hours
    Desco is a featured Ferro Energia customer for its flagship installations.
    Desco is adding renewables to power e-waste recycling
    1 day
    Balancell is moving to a larger facility because the demand has grown exponentialy.
    Balancell is keeping SA in the battery game
     3 days
    Meta is making full use of its GPU investment by rapidly developing its AI offering in WhatsApp.
    WhatsApp taking the AI lead while Google and Apple stall on devices
     5 Jul 2024
    Sibanye-Stillwater has shed 8% of its workforce since January 2023
    11,000 jobs lost in 18 months at Sibanye-Stillwater
     3 Jul 2024
    Todd Ashton, VP and head of South and East Africa at Ericsson MEA
    Ericsson VP on 5G's transformative potential for SA
     3 Jul 2024
    Source: iStock.
    Municipal tariff hikes deliver a shocking financial blow to workers
     3 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz