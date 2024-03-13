Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comAmbani Reputation ManagementEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gareth van Onselen - Breaks down the real data behind the 2024 elections.

Gareth van Onselen - Breaks down the real data behind the 2024 elections.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ramokgopa: ‘Transmission grid needs major upgrade to unlock renewables’

    13 Mar 2024
    13 Mar 2024
    South Africa's Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has emphasised the critical need to expand the country's power transmission network. This upgrade is essential to unlock thousands of megawatts of new renewable energy generation capacity that's currently stranded due to grid limitations.
    South Africa's Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity has had a busy week
    South Africa's Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity has had a busy week

    "Transmission issues are the biggest hurdle," Ramokgopa said at a recent infrastructure forum. "We need to modernize and significantly expand our transmission lines by over 14,000km. To put that in perspective, we've only managed 4,000km in the past decade. This 14,000km expansion is specifically to allow new generation capacity to connect to the grid."

    Ramokgopa highlighted the potential benefits, particularly in areas with strong renewable energy resources. "If we had sufficient transmission capacity in the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape, the grid could handle over 11,000MW of additional power," he remarked.

    The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity briefed the media on the Energy Action Plan
    Electricity Minister: ‘South Africa is making strides in addressing energy crisis’

      2 days

    While acknowledging the challenge, he expressed optimism about the existing renewable energy pipeline.

    "The pipeline is healthy, with over 66GW of potential," he said. "We've already identified priority corridors that could deliver at least 2,300MW. Upgrading substations is a more pressing need than building new transmission lines in these areas. Once that's done, we'll be able to harness this 2,300MW."

    This push for grid expansion aligns with recent pronouncements from the government. A statement issued earlier this month following a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and business leaders indicated progress on the National Energy Crisis Committee's (NECOM) initiatives and the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

    Load shedding

    "Load shedding has decreased by 61% compared to the same period last year," the statement said. "This is due to the return of units at the Kusile power station, as well as the positive impact of new generation capacity from rooftop solar and private sector investment."

    The statement also highlighted ongoing reforms in the energy sector, including the appointment of an independent board for the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA). Preparations are underway for this new entity to begin trading.

    Despite these advancements, South Africans are still facing power cuts. Eskom has recently implemented Stage 3 load shedding during peak evening hours, transitioning to Stage 2 during the day. This alternating pattern is expected to continue until further notice.

    Read more: load shedding, Eskom, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Ninety One, Energy Action Plan, transmission crisis
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity briefed the media on the Energy Action Plan
    Electricity Minister: ‘South Africa is making strides in addressing energy crisis’
     2 days
    Source: Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan.
    Public enterprises minister to retire after elections
     8 Mar 2024
    SA's business confidence slips in Q1, survey shows
    SA's business confidence slips in Q1, survey shows
     7 Mar 2024
    A view shows solar panels at the green hydrogen proof-of-concept site in Vredendal. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
    $1.3bn fund launched to build transmission lines across Southern Africa
     5 Mar 2024
    Source: Payments Afrika
    Nedbank's annual profit rises on upbeat revenue
     5 Mar 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: Builders Warehouse hits the nail on the head with latest ad
    #OrchidsandOnions: Builders Warehouse hits the nail on the head with latest ad
     5 Mar 2024
    New Group Chief Executive of South African power utility Eskom, Dan Marokane, poses for a photograph. Source: Reuters/Emil von Maltitz/Eskom/Handout
    Eskom CEO Dan Marokane takes on hardest job in SA
     1 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Clarens leads Sandton as SA's first 'smart town' with innovative electricity management programme
     29 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz