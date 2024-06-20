Ramaphosa announces DA's Steenhuisen as Agriculture Minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa has named John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), as the new Minister of Agriculture, with Rosemary Capa serving as his Deputy Minister. Furthermore, he has announced that Land Reform and Rural Development will be established as separate ministries. The newly formed Ministry of Land Reform will be led by Mzwanele Nyhontso, the leader of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), with former Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha as his Deputy Minister.

Extending his congratulations, AgriSA CEO Johann Kotzé says: "We look forward to a collaborative and productive relationship, working together to advance the agricultural sector in South Africa. These appointments come at a critical juncture, and we are confident that under these ministers’ leadership, the agricultural sector will thrive and continue to be a cornerstone of the national economy."

Kotzé further elaborates on AgriSA's commitment to supporting the new government by engaging with all stakeholders to address sector challenges. "We are focused on three critical areas: ensuring food security by improving agricultural productivity, sustainability, and profitability; enhancing the competitiveness of South African agriculture globally to boost exports and open new markets; and promoting sustainable agriculture to protect and enhance natural resources for future generations.

"This approach aims to develop rural communities, reduce poverty and unemployment, and ensure the long-term viability and productivity of the agricultural sector," he adds.

"We would also like to express our gratitude to the outgoing minister of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, for her continued support and understanding of the agricultural sector."

"Her efforts in maintaining strong relationships with organised agriculture have been invaluable. Under her guidance, we have seen significant advancements and strengthened collaboration between the government and the agricultural community. We wish her all the best in her new position as speaker and thank her for her dedicated service and the positive impact she has made," Kotzé concludes.