Public colloquium explores the role of technology in addressing Just Transition - Loss and Damage

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), in collaboration with the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), convened a public colloquium to explore the role of technology in addressing Just Transition - Loss and Damage on Wednesday, 22 May 2024, at the Quest Conference Estate in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.

Hosted under the theme: “The role of technology in Just Transition and Loss and Damage: Run up to COP29”, the symposium served as a platform for academics, policymakers, industry leaders, and civil society representatives to share insights and develop strategies to inform the country’s response to COP29, focusing on innovative solutions and policy recommendations.

PCC Commissioner, Dr Shafick Adams from the Water Research Commission and Prof Khehla Ndlovu, VUT Vice-Chancellor & Principal, co-hosted and presided over the colloquium. A key feature of the event was a panel discussion on the Innovative Technologies in Mitigating Loss & Damage led by PCC Commissioner, Makoma Lekalakala from Earthlife Africa and the panel discussion on the Technology for Just Transition led by Prof Khaled Abou-El-Hossein, executive Dean of the Faculty of Engineering & Technology at VUT.

The colloquium is one of a series of public awareness initiatives spearheaded by the PCC running up to the much-anticipated COP29 which is scheduled to take place in November this year in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The gathering marks the establishment of a courageous relationship between the two entities to pool the collective wisdom spanning VUT's four faculties and channel it towards tackling the intricate challenges posed by climate change.