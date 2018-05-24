VUT and Sisulu Foundation partner for social justice and ethical leadership in education

In the wake of the recent launch of the Sisulu Foundation in Cape Town, attended by VUT representatives, a delegation from the foundation visited the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) on 12 November 2024 to explore an innovative partnership focused on integrating social justice and ethical leadership into higher education.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Dr Simphiwe Nelana, VUT’s deputy vice-chancellor: Research, Innovation, Commercialisation, and Internationalisation (RICI); Professor Christa Grobler, deputy vice-chancellor of Teaching and Learning; Professor Chengedzai Mafini, executive dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences; Professor Lazarus Maleho, executive dean of Human Sciences; Ms Nondumiso Lufele, director of Stakeholder Engagement, and other university leaders.

The visit underscored shared values between VUT and the foundation, with a strong commitment to embedding social justice within the university’s curriculum. This partnership seeks to honour the legacy of Walter and Albertina Sisulu, two icons of South Africa’s struggle for freedom and equality. Their dedication to justice, economic fairness, and empowerment of marginalised communities reflects the kind of leadership VUT aims to foster in its students.

Mpumzi Mdekazi, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Walter Sisulu Foundation, led the discussions, highlighting the significance of developing educational resources and research based on the Sisulus’ model of ethical leadership. He praised Walter and Albertina Sisulu’s selfless service and often unrecognised contributions to South Africa’s liberation, stating, “Walter and Albertina’s leadership had no defect - they sought no reward; their stories remain unpublished.” The foundation’s mission is to promote values of social justice across academic disciplines, especially in economics and social sciences, to address the challenges faced by historically marginalised communities.

The proposed collaboration includes developing course content and research focused on the Sisulus’ legacy of ethical leadership. Online courses will be created to explore ethical leadership models, encouraging postgraduate students to develop critical theoretical frameworks inspired by these two icons, thereby promoting African literature and scholarship. Integrating themes of social justice across VUT’s curricula will stimulate dialogue on land ownership, economic justice, poverty alleviation, and gender rights. Additionally, advocacy and capacity-building initiatives will provide disadvantaged students with bursaries and opportunities in alignment with the foundation’s vision of global peace and stability. An annual Walter Sisulu Lecture at VUT will also be established, aiming to foster ongoing discourse on social justice.

The VUT delegation voiced enthusiastic support for the partnership, sharing ideas on how their respective roles could advance both VUT’s mission and that of the Walter Sisulu Foundation. Dr Nelana reaffirmed VUT’s commitment, stating, “It is our responsibility to ensure the success of this partnership,” and highlighted that initiatives would span all faculties, with VUT’s Social Justice and Transformation Unit leading these efforts.

VUT’s commitment to transformative education aligns closely with the foundation’s emphasis on equity and ethical leadership. By fostering innovation and inclusivity, the university’s vision and mission resonate with the foundation’s focus on advocacy and economic equality. Both institutions recognise the importance of educational frameworks that address economic disparities and enable social change, aligning with VUT’s goal to produce graduates who are equipped to excel as entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and agents of positive societal impact.

The visit concluded with an agreement to draft a framework for this partnership, setting the stage for a project plan to bring this collaboration to life. Through this alliance, VUT aims to inspire future generations to embrace principles of social justice, honouring the Sisulus’ legacy in meaningful ways that promise to transform society.



