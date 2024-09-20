Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Lecturer: UX Design Technology (Part-Time) Durban
- Lecturer - School of Commerce Cape Town
- Lecturer - Commerce (Finance & Accounting related modules) Pretoria
- Debtors Clerk Pretoria
- Lecturer - School of Law (Permanent) Pretoria
- Lecturer: Afrikaans Language (School of Education) Durban
- Lecturer - Teaching Practice (School of Education) Durban
- Lecturer - Political Studies (Fixed Term) Pretoria
- Lecturer – Management Modules (Fixed Term) Pretoria
- Student Recruitment Advisor Waterfall Midrand
VUT vice-chancellor champions integrity and clean governance amidst SIU investigation
Prof Ndlovu emphasised that the SIU investigation is a step towards restoring VUT’s legacy and reputation as a centre of excellence in higher education. “We have a duty to our students, staff, and the South African public to uphold integrity and transparency in all aspects of our governance and operations,” Prof Ndlovu stated. “This investigation is not only welcomed but encouraged. It aligns with our unwavering commitment to rooting out any form of corruption or malpractice that has compromised our university.”
The need for intervention at VUT has been highlighted over recent years, with reports pointing to issues of maladministration, factionalism, and procurement irregularities, among others. These findings were documented in the Independent Assessor’s report, led by Prof Barney Pityana, and the final report from the Administrator, Prof Ihron Rensburg. Both reports underscored systemic challenges, including gaps in decision-making, accountability, and financial management.
“Transparency is the foundation of trust,” Prof Ndlovu continued. “As we move forward, we want to be clear that VUT will not tolerate any actions that undermine our values or the welfare of our students and staff. We call upon all members of our community to fully support and cooperate with the SIU as it embarks on this mission.”
Prof Ndlovu acknowledged the past lapses and has pledged to institute robust governance structures that prevent the recurrence of such issues. “I am here to ensure that VUT remains a beacon of knowledge and integrity. We owe it to our community to provide an environment where ethical leadership and good governance are not just ideals but practices.”
The Vice-Chancellor also noted that the university will be taking proactive measures to strengthen internal controls and review its policies on staff appointments, procurement processes, and academic programme management.
“Together, we will establish a renewed VUT - a university that not only provides quality education but also embodies the principles of fairness, integrity, and accountability,” Prof Ndlovu concluded.
- VUT vice-chancellor champions integrity and clean governance amidst SIU investigation19 Nov 15:29
- VUT and Sisulu Foundation partner for social justice and ethical leadership in education19 Nov 14:36
- Khulisa Disability Network (KDN) hosts 2nd Annual Arts Festival (KHUDAFE) for Disability Month18 Nov 16:41
- MICT SETA and VUT unite to strengthen South Africa's 4IR research capacity24 Oct 15:18
- VUT Alumni Relations partners with Tigers Motorcycle Club for greater good18 Oct 15:00