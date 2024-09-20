VUT vice-chancellor champions integrity and clean governance amidst SIU investigation

As Vaal University of Technology (VUT) embarks on a renewed path of transparency and accountability, the university's vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Khehla Ndlovu, has reaffirmed his commitment to anti-corruption efforts and clean governance within the institution. This commitment aligns with the recent authorisation from President Cyril Ramaphosa for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into VUT affairs. The probe seeks to address longstanding governance, management, and operational challenges that have affected the institution.

Prof Ndlovu emphasised that the SIU investigation is a step towards restoring VUT’s legacy and reputation as a centre of excellence in higher education. “We have a duty to our students, staff, and the South African public to uphold integrity and transparency in all aspects of our governance and operations,” Prof Ndlovu stated. “This investigation is not only welcomed but encouraged. It aligns with our unwavering commitment to rooting out any form of corruption or malpractice that has compromised our university.”

The need for intervention at VUT has been highlighted over recent years, with reports pointing to issues of maladministration, factionalism, and procurement irregularities, among others. These findings were documented in the Independent Assessor’s report, led by Prof Barney Pityana, and the final report from the Administrator, Prof Ihron Rensburg. Both reports underscored systemic challenges, including gaps in decision-making, accountability, and financial management.

“Transparency is the foundation of trust,” Prof Ndlovu continued. “As we move forward, we want to be clear that VUT will not tolerate any actions that undermine our values or the welfare of our students and staff. We call upon all members of our community to fully support and cooperate with the SIU as it embarks on this mission.”

Prof Ndlovu acknowledged the past lapses and has pledged to institute robust governance structures that prevent the recurrence of such issues. “I am here to ensure that VUT remains a beacon of knowledge and integrity. We owe it to our community to provide an environment where ethical leadership and good governance are not just ideals but practices.”

The Vice-Chancellor also noted that the university will be taking proactive measures to strengthen internal controls and review its policies on staff appointments, procurement processes, and academic programme management.

“Together, we will establish a renewed VUT - a university that not only provides quality education but also embodies the principles of fairness, integrity, and accountability,” Prof Ndlovu concluded.



