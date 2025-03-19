Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Vaal University of TechnologyNorth-West University (NWU)DNA Brand ArchitectsGordon Institute of Business ScienceSam HospitalityASUSUniversity of PretoriaThe CoupOxbridge AcademyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Education Higher Education

    Vaal University of Technology and Standard Bank to launch Hydrogen Centre of Excellence

    The Vaal University of Technology (VUT), in partnership with Standard Bank, proudly announces the official launch of the Standard Bank Hydrogen Centre of Excellence.
    Issued by Vaal University of Technology
    19 Mar 2025
    19 Mar 2025

    This centre marks a significant milestone in advancing South Africa’s green hydrogen economy, contributing to sustainable development, critical skills training, and economic growth within the Vaal Triangle and beyond.

    As part of Standard Bank’s commitment to supporting a just energy transition and achieving net zero emissions, the bank has committed funding for this three-year partnership to position VUT at the forefront of research and innovation in hydrogen and alternative energy technologies.

    Key highlights of the launch:

    • Formal signing of the three-year partnership between Standard Bank and VUT
    • Announcement of funding support for research projects and infrastructure development
    • Handover of laptops to deserving students from the Faculty of Management Sciences
    • Insightful presentations from leading experts, including Prof Khaled Abou-el-Hossein, focusing on green hydrogen’s role in driving clean energy solutions
    • Engagement with media, stakeholders, and local industry representatives to discuss the centre’s strategic objectives

    The centre will initially support approximately 10 researchers and students, offering hands-on educational opportunities in green technologies. It will address the critical skills gap in managing, operating, and maintaining hydrogen and alternative energy systems, with potential for future expansion based on the success of the first funding phase.

    Media are invited to attend the event, participate in discussions, and engage directly with key stakeholders.

    Confirmed speakers:

    • Prof Khehla Ndlovu, vice-chancellor and principal, VUT
    • Dr Narissa Ramdhani, director: Resource Mobilisation, VUT
    • Prof Khaled Abou-el-Hossein, Faculty of Engineering, VUT
    • Mr Zoltan Griffiths, Standard Bank Group
    • Other senior academic and industry representatives

    RSVP and media enquiries:

    To confirm attendance and request interviews, please contact Nontobeko Moimane, media liaison, VUT Corporate Communications | email: az.ca.tuv@zokebotnon | phone: 083 630 6185 or 016 950 6722.

    Join us as we shape South Africa’s clean energy future.

    Read more: Standard Bank, Vaal University of Technology, Narissa Ramdhani, Khehla Ndlovu
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Vaal University of Technology
    Established in 2004, as the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), VUT originated as a College of Advanced Technical Education (1966-1979) and was later known as Vaal Triangle Technikon (1979-2003).
    Related
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz