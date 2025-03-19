Subscribe & Follow
Vaal University of Technology and Standard Bank to launch Hydrogen Centre of Excellence
This centre marks a significant milestone in advancing South Africa’s green hydrogen economy, contributing to sustainable development, critical skills training, and economic growth within the Vaal Triangle and beyond.
As part of Standard Bank’s commitment to supporting a just energy transition and achieving net zero emissions, the bank has committed funding for this three-year partnership to position VUT at the forefront of research and innovation in hydrogen and alternative energy technologies.
Key highlights of the launch:
- Formal signing of the three-year partnership between Standard Bank and VUT
- Announcement of funding support for research projects and infrastructure development
- Handover of laptops to deserving students from the Faculty of Management Sciences
- Insightful presentations from leading experts, including Prof Khaled Abou-el-Hossein, focusing on green hydrogen’s role in driving clean energy solutions
- Engagement with media, stakeholders, and local industry representatives to discuss the centre’s strategic objectives
The centre will initially support approximately 10 researchers and students, offering hands-on educational opportunities in green technologies. It will address the critical skills gap in managing, operating, and maintaining hydrogen and alternative energy systems, with potential for future expansion based on the success of the first funding phase.
Media are invited to attend the event, participate in discussions, and engage directly with key stakeholders.
Confirmed speakers:
- Prof Khehla Ndlovu, vice-chancellor and principal, VUT
- Dr Narissa Ramdhani, director: Resource Mobilisation, VUT
- Prof Khaled Abou-el-Hossein, Faculty of Engineering, VUT
- Mr Zoltan Griffiths, Standard Bank Group
- Other senior academic and industry representatives
RSVP and media enquiries:
To confirm attendance and request interviews, please contact Nontobeko Moimane, media liaison, VUT Corporate Communications | email: az.ca.tuv@zokebotnon | phone: 083 630 6185 or 016 950 6722.
Join us as we shape South Africa’s clean energy future.
