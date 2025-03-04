Subscribe & Follow
VUT to inaugurate new vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Khehla Ndlovu
The Vaal University of Technology (VUT) invites members of the media to the official inauguration of its newly appointed vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Khehla Ndlovu. This significant event marks a new era of leadership, academic excellence, and strategic growth for the institution.
The inauguration will bring together government officials, industry leaders, academic stakeholders, and distinguished guests to witness this momentous occasion.
Event details
Date: Wednesday, 12 March 2025
Venue: Desmond Tutu Great Hall
Time: 10am
There will be no formal media briefing, but interview opportunities with Professor Ndlovu and key university executives will be available.
Media RSVP and enquiries
Media representatives are requested to confirm their attendance by 5 March 2025. For further information, interview requests, or accreditation, contact Nontobeko Moimane | email: az.ca.tuv@zokebotnon | phone: 083 630 6185 or 016 950 6722.
We look forward to welcoming you to this landmark event.
Established in 2004, as the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), VUT originated as a College of Advanced Technical Education (1966-1979) and was later known as Vaal Triangle Technikon (1979-2003).
