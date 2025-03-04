Education Higher Education
    Education Higher Education

    VUT to inaugurate new vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Khehla Ndlovu

    Issued by Vaal University of Technology
    4 Mar 2025
    4 Mar 2025
    The Vaal University of Technology (VUT) invites members of the media to the official inauguration of its newly appointed vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Khehla Ndlovu. This significant event marks a new era of leadership, academic excellence, and strategic growth for the institution.
    VUT to inaugurate new vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Khehla Ndlovu

    The inauguration will bring together government officials, industry leaders, academic stakeholders, and distinguished guests to witness this momentous occasion.

    Event details

    Date: Wednesday, 12 March 2025
    Venue: Desmond Tutu Great Hall
    Time: 10am

    There will be no formal media briefing, but interview opportunities with Professor Ndlovu and key university executives will be available.

    Media RSVP and enquiries

    Media representatives are requested to confirm their attendance by 5 March 2025. For further information, interview requests, or accreditation, contact Nontobeko Moimane | email: az.ca.tuv@zokebotnon | phone: 083 630 6185 or 016 950 6722.

    We look forward to welcoming you to this landmark event.

    Vaal University of Technology, vice-chancellor, inauguration, principal, VUT, Khehla Ndlovu
    Vaal University of Technology
    Established in 2004, as the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), VUT originated as a College of Advanced Technical Education (1966-1979) and was later known as Vaal Triangle Technikon (1979-2003).
    Let's do Biz