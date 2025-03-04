VUT to inaugurate new vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Khehla Ndlovu

The Vaal University of Technology (VUT) invites members of the media to the official inauguration of its newly appointed vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Khehla Ndlovu. This significant event marks a new era of leadership, academic excellence, and strategic growth for the institution.

The inauguration will bring together government officials, industry leaders, academic stakeholders, and distinguished guests to witness this momentous occasion.

Event details

Date: Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Venue: Desmond Tutu Great Hall

Time: 10am

There will be no formal media briefing, but interview opportunities with Professor Ndlovu and key university executives will be available.

Media RSVP and enquiries

Media representatives are requested to confirm their attendance by 5 March 2025. For further information, interview requests, or accreditation, contact Nontobeko Moimane | email: az.ca.tuv@zokebotnon | phone: 083 630 6185 or 016 950 6722.

We look forward to welcoming you to this landmark event.



