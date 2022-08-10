Khulisa Disability Network (KDN) hosts 2nd Annual Arts Festival (KHUDAFE) for Disability Month

This year’s festival serves as a platform for artists with disabilities, offering a welcoming space to showcase their creativity and talents through visual and performing arts. KDN’s partners—including Emfuleni Local Municipality, Department of Social Development, VUT, Kgalala Palace, and Ntivo Production—are collaborating to foster community, promote accessibility, and challenge societal perceptions of disability.

Festival objectives:

This year’s theme will be reflected in diverse exhibitions and performances from over 20 organisations and schools. Attendees will experience an inclusive showcase of arts, crafts, paintings, and handmade items. Ntivo Productions will coordinate accessible performance spaces, including ramps, wide doorways, and wheelchair-friendly seating.

KDN aims to address the socio-economic barriers faced by people with disabilities. Recognising the lack of accessible services and information as a significant challenge, the festival advocates for inclusive practices and policies, spotlighting the need for equal access to opportunities and support.

Join us at KHUDAFE to honour the vibrant talent within our community and support the journey towards an inclusive society that celebrates all abilities.




