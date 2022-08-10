Education Higher Education
Higher Education

    Khulisa Disability Network (KDN) hosts 2nd Annual Arts Festival (KHUDAFE) for Disability Month

    By Nontobeko Moimane, issued by Vaal University of Technology
    18 Nov 2024
    The Khulisa Disability Network (KDN), a non-profit organisation dedicated to inclusivity and celebrating the talents of individuals with disabilities, proudly announces its second annual Khulisa Disability Arts Festival (KHUDAFE). The event will take place on 20 November 2024, at the Desmond Tutu Great Hall, Vaal University of Technology (VUT), from 10am-2pm. It commemorates Disability Rights Awareness Month under the theme “See me, don’t see my disability.”

    This year’s festival serves as a platform for artists with disabilities, offering a welcoming space to showcase their creativity and talents through visual and performing arts. KDN’s partners—including Emfuleni Local Municipality, Department of Social Development, VUT, Kgalala Palace, and Ntivo Production—are collaborating to foster community, promote accessibility, and challenge societal perceptions of disability.

    Festival objectives:

  • The festival spotlights the creative work of people with disabilities, giving them the opportunity to share their talents.
  • Accessibility features, such as wheelchair-accessible spaces and sign language interpreters, will ensure that all attendees can fully engage with the festival.
  • Attendees will gain insights into disability issues, with the event aiming to dismantle stereotypes while creating opportunities in the arts sector for people with disabilities.

    This year’s theme will be reflected in diverse exhibitions and performances from over 20 organisations and schools. Attendees will experience an inclusive showcase of arts, crafts, paintings, and handmade items. Ntivo Productions will coordinate accessible performance spaces, including ramps, wide doorways, and wheelchair-friendly seating.

    KDN aims to address the socio-economic barriers faced by people with disabilities. Recognising the lack of accessible services and information as a significant challenge, the festival advocates for inclusive practices and policies, spotlighting the need for equal access to opportunities and support.

    Join us at KHUDAFE to honour the vibrant talent within our community and support the journey towards an inclusive society that celebrates all abilities.

    Vaal University of Technology
    Established in 2004, as the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), VUT originated as a College of Advanced Technical Education (1966-1979) and was later known as Vaal Triangle Technikon (1979-2003).
