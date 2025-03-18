Promethium’s Olivia Tuchten named PD Forum co-vice chair

The Project Developer Forum (PD Forum) has appointed Olivia Tuchten, director and principal climate change advisor in the Promethium group of companies, as its new co-vice chair. She replaces TASC co-founder and director Nick Marshall, who has been named its new chairperson.

Olivia Tuchten joins chair Nick Marshall and incumbent co-vice chair Dr Ayse Frey of Energy Changes as part of a three-strong leadership team. Image supplied.

PD Forum is a global body representing the collective interests of companies developing greenhouse gas emission reduction projects in international markets.

A unique opportunity

Tuchten has worked with project developers to register and issue carbon credits since 2009 and has represented Promethium within the PD Forum since 2017.

Tuchten brings expertise in developing Africa’s carbon markets, having supported the development of South Africa’s Article 6 framework and currently the South African mirror ISO Technical Committee 207 on Environmental Management.

She is also on the UNFCCC’s Roster of Experts and served as an expert on methodologies for Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement until March 2025.

Commenting on her appointment to the role of co-vice chair Olivia Tuchten said: “Having been a member of the executive committee since 2020, I’m excited to join the leadership team as co-vice chair at such an important moment.

“We have a unique opportunity to shape the future role that carbon projects play within the international carbon markets, which will ultimately help to drive more finance into projects that deliver both climate and development impacts.”

Rebalancing the carbon conversation

Tuchten joins Marshall and incumbent co-vice chair Dr Ayse Frey of Energy Changes as part of a three-strong leadership team, supported by a six-company strong executive committee including South Pole, Ecosecurities, Burn Manufacturing, VNV Advisory, Allcot and Climate Bridge.

Marshall succeeds Dr Sven Kolmetz of Climate Bridge, who steps down after 10 years as chair.

Under Kolmetz’s leadership, the forum expanded its advocacy and engagement footprint with international bodies such as the UNFCCC, ICAO, and ICVCM. In addition to growing the forum’s membership from 33 in 2020 to more than 60 companies as of 2025.

Marshall has served as PD Forum co-vice chair since 2023.

Marshall’s appointment comes at a critical time for international carbon markets, as ongoing debates around methodology design, carbon credit quality, transparency and integrity continue to shape the landscape.

He brings over 25 years of experience in the voluntary and compliance carbon markets with expertise in financing carbon reduction projects.

In his new role, Marshall has signalled his desire to rebalance the conversation around carbon market quality stating: “Recent years have seen a shift in the voluntary carbon market with a move from quantity to quality.

“While we support an increased focus on, and demand for, greater integrity in carbon markets, it should not come at the expense of accuracy and transparency.

“Overly conservative defaults and rigid frameworks risk deterring climate finance from the very places it’s needed most, particularly in the Global South.

“Our priority as a collective group will continue to be the advancement of both the technical knowledge and credibility of carbon project development, while actively engaging with global regulatory bodies to influence standards and policies.”