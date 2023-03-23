Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesMedia24 LifestyleEdge GrowthBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Awards News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Philippi Village founder Bushra Razack wins prestigious Forty Under 40 Africa Award

    5 Apr 2024
    5 Apr 2024
    Bushra Razack, a Cape Town CEO, has been recognised as a continental leader in social enterprises at the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards. Held on 30 March 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya, the award ceremony honoured the continent's most influential young business leaders under forty across various industries.
    Bushra Razack
    Bushra Razack

    Razack's exceptional leadership and dedication to social enterprise have distinguished her as a trailblazer in the field. Her visionary approach and commitment to driving positive change have made a significant impact on the community, establishing her as a true continental leader.

    The Forty Under 40 Africa Awards celebrated her outstanding contributions to social enterprises. After careful evaluation by a panel of prominent African business and thought leaders, she emerged as the winner in the highly competitive category of best leader in a social enterprise.

    #WomensMonth: Bushra Razack's journey in Philippi Village's entrepreneurial ecosystem
    #WomensMonth: Bushra Razack's journey in Philippi Village's entrepreneurial ecosystem

      28 Aug 2023

    This prestigious recognition not only celebrates her achievements but also positions her among Africa's most inspiring and influential young leaders.

    Razack's success is a testament to her unwavering commitment to social entrepreneurship and her ability to create sustainable change. Under her leadership, Philippi Village has become a beacon of hope and a model for social enterprises across the continent.

    In her acceptance speech, Razack expressed her gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged the collective efforts of the Philippi community, the Philippi Village board, the team, and partners. She emphasised their unwavering support and dedication to realising the vision of Philippi Village and driving positive change in the community.

    NextOptions

    Related

    #WomensMonth: Bushra Razack's journey in Philippi Village's entrepreneurial ecosystem
    #WomensMonth: Bushra Razack's journey in Philippi Village's entrepreneurial ecosystem
     28 Aug 2023
    Chieta CEO Yershen Pillay wins Forty Under 40 Africa Award
    Chieta CEO Yershen Pillay wins Forty Under 40 Africa Award
    28 Mar 2023
    Image supplied
    Can education help to address some of the systemic challenges in informal settlements?
     23 Mar 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz