Philippi Village founder Bushra Razack wins prestigious Forty Under 40 Africa Award

Bushra Razack, a Cape Town CEO, has been recognised as a continental leader in social enterprises at the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards. Held on 30 March 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya, the award ceremony honoured the continent's most influential young business leaders under forty across various industries.

Bushra Razack

Razack's exceptional leadership and dedication to social enterprise have distinguished her as a trailblazer in the field. Her visionary approach and commitment to driving positive change have made a significant impact on the community, establishing her as a true continental leader.

The Forty Under 40 Africa Awards celebrated her outstanding contributions to social enterprises. After careful evaluation by a panel of prominent African business and thought leaders, she emerged as the winner in the highly competitive category of best leader in a social enterprise.

This prestigious recognition not only celebrates her achievements but also positions her among Africa's most inspiring and influential young leaders.

Razack's success is a testament to her unwavering commitment to social entrepreneurship and her ability to create sustainable change. Under her leadership, Philippi Village has become a beacon of hope and a model for social enterprises across the continent.

In her acceptance speech, Razack expressed her gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged the collective efforts of the Philippi community, the Philippi Village board, the team, and partners. She emphasised their unwavering support and dedication to realising the vision of Philippi Village and driving positive change in the community.