Omnicom forms OAG with Troy Ruhanen as global CEO

This week Omnicom announced the formation of Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG), a new global organisation aligning world-class creative networks BBDO, DDB, TBWA as well as agencies within the advertising collective including Goodby Silverstein & Partners, GSD&M, Merkley & Partners and Zimmerman.

OAG will be led by Troy Ruhanen as global CEO, Deepthi Prakash as chief operating officer and Denis Streiff as global CFO.

Enhance agencies’ ability

Bringing these agency brands under one leadership addresses clients’ needs for powerful creative solutions like never before. Each will retain its unique brand, culture and people while capitalising on OAG’s shared and scaled investments in innovative tools, technologies, specialist capabilities, and AI platforms.

This foundation will enhance agencies’ ability to deliver world-class creativity and accelerate growth, as well as unlock greater opportunities for personal and professional growth for their talent.

Leadership

The agency networks within OAG will report to Ruhanen and will be led by:

Nancy Reyes, who was recently promoted to global CEO of BBDO



Alex Lubar, global CEO of DDB



Erin Riley, who is being elevated to CEO of TBWA\Worldwide from her previous role as TBWA\Chiat\Day US CEO



James Fenton, CEO of the Advertising Collective.

The best even better

“OAG will make the best even better,” says Ruhanen.

“One of the most exciting parts of this new division is that we can collectively invest in innovative offerings – such as Omnicom’s recent first-mover partnerships in GenAI.

“This will take our world-class creativity to the next level and keep our clients at the top of their industries.

“While we are excited to grow together, we will continue to celebrate and protect the uniqueness of each agency’s culture and entrepreneurship,” Ruhanen elaborates.

Scaled investment and experimentation

Over the years, Omnicom has organised its portfolio by aligning its agencies into marketing disciplines to strengthen the depth of its services and enhance collaboration across the group.

This includes the formation of Practice Areas such as Omnicom Media Group (OMG), Omnicom Health Group (OHG), Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) and Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG).

Each area now benefits from scaled investment and experimentation as the marketing world transforms.

Set the bar

John Wren, chairman and CEO of Omnicom says, “Clients want best-in-class talent, innovation and seamless delivery of creative services around the globe.

“OAG will deliver on that promise while allowing our agency cultures to remain strong and evolve through shared investments and best practices.

“With Troy at the helm of this new division, I’m confident our creative agencies and all our incredibly talented minds will continue to set the bar for the industry.

”Existing clients will continue to be serviced by the agency and teams they currently work with, now with the enhanced capabilities of the wider group.

The changes will take effect on 1 January 2025.