    New Meta EMEA VP looks to unlock region’s potential

    13 Nov 2024
    13 Nov 2024
    Derya Matras will be the new vice president (VP) for Meta in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
    Derya Matras was announced as Meta’s vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Image supplied)
    Derya Matras was announced as Meta’s vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Image supplied)

    Matras takes over from Angie Gifford, current EMEA VP who announced that she will leave the role at the end of this year.

    She says she is delighted to take up the role of VP of GBG for EMEA.

    “Having had the privilege of working within this diverse and dynamic region for the past nine years, I’ve witnessed first-hand the impact our tools and platforms have on businesses of all sizes.

    “I look forward to working with our partners across the region to unlock their full growth potential.

    Matras brings deep experience in leading diverse markets and teams.

    She joined Meta in 2015 and led the business in Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, where she built a successful track record of helping businesses grow and thrive using Meta’s platforms.

    This success led her to assume additional responsibilities overseeing the UK and Northern Europe regions, and the company’s business operations in more than 80 countries.

    Before Meta, Matras held leadership roles in media, retail and management consulting, primarily at McKinsey & Company.

    She will join Nicola Mendelsohn’s leadership team immediately and assume full responsibilities in December, working closely with Angie Gifford to ensure a seamless transition.

    “Since she joined Meta in 2015, Derya has become a leader known for putting people first. Derya has deep industry expertise, makes data-driven decisions, and has skillfully built and led diverse markets.

    “What drives Derya is helping businesses grow and creating more opportunities for people everywhere. I am thrilled to see her take on this new role,” says Nicola Mendelsohn, Meta’s global head of global business group,

    social media, advertising, marketing, digital, publishing, Nicola Mendelsohn, Meta
    Let's do Biz