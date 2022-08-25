Nedbank YouthX and Joe Public Durban honoured the Class of ’76 with Youth Day Campaign

On 16 June 1976, Sowetan schoolchildren embarked on a peaceful march against Afrikaans being enforced as the language of instruction by the Apartheid government. Tragically, over 100 youths lost their lives when police opened fire on them. These children were never able to complete their schooling and therefore never went on to fulfil their potential.

To honour the class of ’76, YouthX by Nedbank in partnership with Joe Public Durban recently launched a commemorative campaign that kicked off with a film depicting an elderly signwriter updating an honours board, while flashing back to his participation in the Soweto Uprising. It then reveals that he’s added a name from the Class of ’76, reminding viewers that even though they may not have gone to that specific school, their sacrifice should never be forgotten.

The brand also partnered with schools across South Africa to add members of the Class of ’76 onto their honours boards. The youth’s surviving next of kin were tracked down and invited to special assemblies across the country.

“These stories have to be told, and curating them is critical in ensuring the youth like Noble Mabaso, Hastings Ndlovu, Irene Phalatse, Karabo Moloi, and the other heroes of 1976 are remembered. This campaign belongs to all of them,” says Brandon Govender, executive creative director of Joe Public Durban.

“It was such a privilege to be part of this campaign. It’s not often you get the chance to work on something with such a higher purpose, and hopefully by honouring the Class of ’76, we inspire future generations to live out their full potential,” comments Martin Schlumpf, Integrated executive creative director at Joe Public.

An immersive campaign website allowed people to explore a 3D school hall – getting to know the Class of ’76 beyond just their names through stories and memories shared by their next of kin. And users were encouraged to share their stories to social media.

“Ultimately, if we’re going to be a brand that makes an impact on society, telling these types of stories is fundamentally important. As a bank who wants to inspire young people to unlock their potential, we also need to acknowledge the past. I feel very proud that we’ve done this, but also very emotional. Because it’s a very tough part of our history. But without that history we don’t have a South Africa that looks like it looks today,” comments Khensani Nobanda: group executive: group marketing and corporate affairs.

To view the Signwriter film, click here.

To view the Activation film, click here.



