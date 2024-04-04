Industries

    Rogerwilco announces senior appointments

    Issued by Rogerwilco
    4 Jul 2024
    4 Jul 2024
    Rogerwilco, the digital CX agency, has announced three senior management appointments.
    Dallas du Toit
    Dallas du Toit

    Creative industry veteran Dallas du Toit has joined Rogerwilco as co-creative director working in partnership with current creative director, Wilton Ackeer. Du Toit joins Rogerwilco directly from Mark1 where he was involved with bringing an anamorphic programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) campaign to life for RE/MAX. This was not only an industry first, but was also a world first which made larger-than-life imagery appear to emerge from billboard screens.

    Du Toit’s affinity for digital media began as early as 2005 when he joined South Africa's original digital agency, Gloo, leaving the agency 10 years later as executive creative director.

    Adolf Lategan
    Adolf Lategan

    Adolf Lategan is an internal appointment, having been promoted from head of development to become the agency’s chief technology officer. This appointment reflects the importance the agency is placing on its digital infrastructure, including building out its artificial intelligence play (bolstered by the recent appointment of Dominic Anschutz, Microsoft EMEA data centre strategy director, as non executive director to the company’s UK board) while investing in its broader development and data security capabilities.

    Lategan started in web development in 2011 and has spent the past six years at Rogerwilco where he has honed his capabilities. Unusually for a tech professional, he has an honours degree in marketing, giving him a unique perspective on the role of technology in marketing.

    Jane Hollander
    Jane Hollander

    Jane Hollander has returned to Rogerwilco to replace Lategan as head of development. She worked for the agency between 2019 and 2022. With more than 15 years of experience, her particular strength is in PHP, primarily using the Drupal content management system. Her experience is informed by building projects in other PHP frameworks and CMSs such as Laravel, WordPress and Magento.

    Hollander’s past experience includes working at Mirum, JWT and, most recently, Swiss media conglomerate Ringier.

    Charlie Stewart, Rogerwilco CEO, says doubling up on creative management and strengthening tech capability enables the agency to refine the marriage of creativity and tech.

    ”We will be making more senior appointments. The rapid pace of digital transformation across the business landscape means our experience is in great demand. The consumer desire for elegant online experiences is stronger than ever, and we’re maintaining our leadership position in this area.”

    Stewart says the new hires also indicate optimism in South Africa's future. “We expect the economy to grow post-election, and we’re effectively future-proofing the agency so that we’re primed to increasingly serve the market with innovative and successful digital solutions.”

    Rogerwilco
    Rogerwilco is a multi-award winning, independently owned end-to-end digital customer experience agency. We exist to remove the friction in brands' digital engagement with their audiences, no matter the channel or touchpoint.

