Naked's R1m giveaway if “Stillknocks” wins in under 90 seconds

Source: © Facebook Facebook Naked Insurance has given South Africans a million more reasons to get behind Dricus Du Plessis in his upcoming fight against Israel Adesanya on Sunday, 18 August

The fully online insurance platform has announced that they will pay out up to R1m to South Africans if du Plessis knocks out (or finds another way to defeat) Adesanya in less time than it takes to get a car insurance quote – 90 seconds.

Starting Tuesday, 13 August, 200 lucky South Africans, who get a car insurance quote from Naked before the fight on Sunday, 18 August 2024, can win R5,000 each if Stillknocks beats Adesanya in under 90 seconds.

To qualify, get a car insurance quote from Naked before the fight starts on 18 August.

This follows the insurer’s ad featuring the world champ, which has been viewed over 6.4 million times since its launch on 5 August.

“We’re thrilled to stand behind Dricus du Plessis as he prepares for his upcoming fight, and we’re sure he’ll make South Africa proud,” says Sumarié Greybe, co-founder of Naked Insurance.

“We’ve had so much fun with the Lose Wait campaign - a reminder of Naked’s instant, online insurance, without the phone call.

“By offering R5,000 to those who get a quote if Dricus takes down Adesanya in under 90 seconds, we aim to add some excitement and give South Africans even more reason to cheer him on."

Winners will be announced by Wednesday, 21 August.