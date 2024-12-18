Healthcare Malaria
    Mystery disease identified as severe malaria - DRC health ministry

    By Yassin Kombi and Anait Miridzhanian
    18 Dec 2024
    18 Dec 2024
    Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry said on Tuesday, 17 December, that a previously unidentified disease circulating in the country's Panzi health zone is a severe form of malaria.
    An Anopheles stephensi mosquito obtains a blood meal from a human host through its pointed proboscis in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters, 23 November 2015. Reuters/Jim Gathany/CDC/Handout via Reuters/File Photo
    An Anopheles stephensi mosquito obtains a blood meal from a human host through its pointed proboscis in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters, 23 November 2015. Reuters/Jim Gathany/CDC/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

    Earlier this month, local authorities said the disease had killed 143 people in the southwestern Kwango province in November.

    "The mystery has finally been solved. It's a case of severe malaria in the form of a respiratory illness... and weakened by malnutrition," the health ministry said in a statement.

    It also said that 592 cases had been reported since October with a fatality rate of 6.2%.

    Source: Reuters

    About Yassin Kombi and Anait Miridzhanian

    Reporting by Yassin Kombi; writing by Anait Miridzhanian; editing by Bate Felix
