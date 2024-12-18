Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Show more
Mystery disease identified as severe malaria - DRC health ministry
Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry said on Tuesday, 17 December, that a previously unidentified disease circulating in the country's Panzi health zone is a severe form of malaria.
An Anopheles stephensi mosquito obtains a blood meal from a human host through its pointed proboscis in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters, 23 November 2015. Reuters/Jim Gathany/CDC/Handout via Reuters/File Photo
Earlier this month, local authorities said the disease had killed 143 people in the southwestern Kwango province in November.
"The mystery has finally been solved. It's a case of severe malaria in the form of a respiratory illness... and weakened by malnutrition," the health ministry said in a statement.
It also said that 592 cases had been reported since October with a fatality rate of 6.2%.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/