MiKO Pharma's new facility promises affordable, high-quality medicine across Africa

MIKO Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony for its new manufacturing plant located in the traditional area of Akosombo-Akwamu.

The ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday, 1 October 2024, will be graced by the presence of the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who will officially cut the sod to signify the commencement of construction.

This marks a pivotal moment in MIKO Pharmaceuticals' mission to enhance its production capabilities and play a vital role in the socio-economic

development of the region.

The ceremony will host a distinguished gathering of government officials, traditional leaders, industry experts and community members. This groundbreaking symbolises more than just the start of the project; it demonstrates MiKO Pharmaceutical’s significant investment in improving healthcare access and supporting the well-being of Ghanaians and beyond.

Once completed, the new plant will be one of the largest and most advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in West Africa. The facility will produce essential medications for treating conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, malaria, and pain management.

Boosting healthcare access

When operational, the plant will substantially increase the availability of affordable, high-quality GMP-compliant pharmaceuticals, thus improving healthcare access and outcomes across the continent.

Beyond healthcare, the project is set to transform the local economy. The construction and operation of the plant are expected to create over 1,000 jobs, many of which will be filled by local residents.

The facility will also stimulate local businesses and contribute to the overall economic vitality of the Akosombo-Akwamu area.

Willard Jackson, executive partner at MiKO Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the company’s vision: “This plant is a testament to our commitment to innovation and local empowerment. By investing in Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector, we aim to improve healthcare access, create sustainable jobs, and drive economic growth.

"This facility marks a significant milestone in our journey toward a healthier, more prosperous future for all.”

Sustainability drives growth

MiKO Pharmaceuticals remains dedicated to sustainability and will incorporate eco-friendly practices throughout the plant’s operations. The facility will feature advanced technology to minimise waste and reduce its carbon footprint, adhering to global sustainability standards in pharmaceutical production.

Key industry partnerships, including collaborations with Siemens and India-based Sushen Medicamentos, support the project. Sushen Medicamentos brings its expertise in pharmaceutical project management, formulations, operations and research and development, ensuring that products manufactured at the new facility meet the highest international standards.

Currently, 30% of Ghana’s pharmaceutical market is supplied by locally produced drugs, while 70% are imported. The Ghanaian government aims to increase local production over the next decade, a goal that MiKO Pharmaceuticals shares and actively supports.

This new facility will significantly contribute to this objective, bolstering the local pharmaceutical industry and increasing the availability of locally manufactured medicines.

Global reach vision

MiKO Pharmaceuticals also plans to export its products to Europe and the Americas, further establishing Ghana’s presence in the global pharmaceutical market.

Michael K. Obeng, chief executive officer and founder of MiKO Pharmaceuticals, emphasised the broader vision behind this initiative: “The ground-breaking of our new manufacturing plant is not just a significant step for MiKO Pharma, but for the entire African continent.

"We aim to produce drugs by Africans, for Africans, and to contribute meaningfully to the global pharmaceutical landscape. This project is a critical part of our mission to achieve pharmaceutical emancipation and to promote the well-being of all Africans.

"I firmly believe that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”