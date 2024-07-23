Finance Markets & Investment
Markets & Investment News South Africa

    Market inertia as traders track US political developments

    Andre CilliersBy Andre Cilliers
    23 Jul 2024
    The uncertain US political landscape in the wake of Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race has seen currency markets trade sideways for now.
    Source: Reuters.

    Short-term moves are still being dictated by the rate-cut hopes, which keep dollar strength in check.

    Traders are keeping an eye on this week's US PCE price index data for confirmation of moderation in US inflation. EM and risk-sensitive currencies like the rand continue to trade on the back foot against the major currencies as weak Chinese economic data and the US-China trade war concerns weigh on risk sentiment.

    The rand is trading flat at 18.25 in a very tight range this morning. Traders are awaiting this week's local inflation numbers for hints about when the Sarb might consider cutting interest rates. Bank of America forecasts an interest cut in September, but the Sarb is unlikely to do anything before the Fed acts.

    Another bad day for commodity prices

    Metal prices continue to slide due to political uncertainty and Chinese demand concerns. Gold slipped to close below $2,400, while Platinum and Palladium ended weaker on the day. Base metals closed weaker, weighed down by low demand and high stockpiles, with Copper recording its seventh consecutive day of losses.

    Brent crude also closed lower on the day at $82.40 as US inventories continued to build up.

    Read more: Andre Cilliers, TreasuryONE
    About Andre Cilliers

    Andre is the Currency Risk Strategist at TreasuryONE. Andre's career in treasury spans more than 30 years. He has gained his extensive currency risk experience in both the banking and corporate arena. Before joining TreasuryONE, Andre headed up the treasury department for a Tier One German international bank in South Africa.



