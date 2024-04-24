Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EduvosOxford University PressStellenbosch University Language CentreCornerstone InstituteRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyFundiConnectCoronationNorth-West University (NWU)Pert IndustrialsGordon Institute of Business ScienceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    L’Oréal, Unesco unveil Women in Science Young Talent Search in SA

    24 Apr 2024
    24 Apr 2024
    The Foundation L’Oréal, in collaboration with Unesco, has announced the launch of the sixth iteration of the Women in Science Young Talent Search in South Africa.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This initiative invites exceptional female researchers under the age of 40 from a variety of scientific disciplines, encompassing formal sciences, life sciences, environmental sciences, physical sciences, engineering, and technological sciences, to submit their applications.

    The programme aims to foster innovation in crucial sectors while honouring the remarkable contributions of women in the field of science.

    “At L’Oréal, we are anchored in beauty backed by science, because we deeply believe in the power of science to change the world. award: that power, we centre the crucial role women play in advancing critical innovation,” explains Michelle Gololo, manager of corporate affairs and engagement at L’Oréal South Africa.

    “For Women in Science South Africa National Young Talents Programme, in collaboration with Unesco, is more than just an award; it is a commitment to fostering diversity, excellence, and groundbreaking research in the scientific community,” she says.

    In line with this commitment, L’Oréal invites women in science who exhibit a steadfast commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation, to apply.

    This year, successful candidates will receive grants that provide substantial support for their doctoral and postdoctoral studies—doctoral grants are valued at R80,000 each, and postdoctoral grants at R160,000 each, empowering them to continue their critical and innovative work.

    In a sector where only 30% of science researchers are women, women in science is a critical driver for inclusive innovation in the very fulcrum of innovation.

    Since its inception, the program has awarded grants to 32 talented researchers, providing over R3 million in financial support to fuel groundbreaking research. This initiative continues to tackle the significant gender gap in the region, thereby fostering diversity and excellence throughout South Africa.

    Applications are now open and will be accepted until 19 May 2024. For detailed information on the eligibility criteria and application procedures, please visit www.forwomeninscience.com.

    Read more: L’Oréal, Unesco
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © Unesco Today radio celebrates 100 years
    #WorldRadioDay: Celebrating a century of informing, entertaining and educating
     13 Feb 2024
    EcoTraining empowers women on International Day of Education
    Our Salad MixEcoTraining empowers women on International Day of Education
    Snapplify wins 2023 Unesco King Sejong Literacy Prize
    Snapplify wins 2023 Unesco King Sejong Literacy Prize
    30 Oct 2023
    SWiP project to champion SA's indigenous languages online
    North-West University (NWU)SWiP project to champion SA's indigenous languages online
    Source: © Twitter The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) commemorated Black Wednesday (19 October 1977) with a fundraising dinner addressed by Mpho Makwana, outgoing Eskom Board chairman and sponsored by Absa
    Sanef commemorates Black Wednesday, raises R2m for media freedom
    23 Oct 2023
    Nigeria's Simi Nwogugu wins Africa Education Medal 2023
    Nigeria's Simi Nwogugu wins Africa Education Medal 2023
    7 Jul 2023
    Source: © Unesco The 2023 Unesco / Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize has been awarded to three imprisoned Iranian women journalists
    Unesco/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize awarded to 3 imprisoned Iranian women journalists
    3 May 2023
    How to support literacy this World Book Day
    How to support literacy this World Book Day
    17 Apr 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz