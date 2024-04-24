L’Oréal, Unesco unveil Women in Science Young Talent Search in SA

The Foundation L’Oréal, in collaboration with Unesco, has announced the launch of the sixth iteration of the Women in Science Young Talent Search in South Africa.

This initiative invites exceptional female researchers under the age of 40 from a variety of scientific disciplines, encompassing formal sciences, life sciences, environmental sciences, physical sciences, engineering, and technological sciences, to submit their applications.

The programme aims to foster innovation in crucial sectors while honouring the remarkable contributions of women in the field of science.

“At L’Oréal, we are anchored in beauty backed by science, because we deeply believe in the power of science to change the world. award: that power, we centre the crucial role women play in advancing critical innovation,” explains Michelle Gololo, manager of corporate affairs and engagement at L’Oréal South Africa.

“For Women in Science South Africa National Young Talents Programme, in collaboration with Unesco, is more than just an award; it is a commitment to fostering diversity, excellence, and groundbreaking research in the scientific community,” she says.

In line with this commitment, L’Oréal invites women in science who exhibit a steadfast commitment to advancing scientific research and innovation, to apply.

This year, successful candidates will receive grants that provide substantial support for their doctoral and postdoctoral studies—doctoral grants are valued at R80,000 each, and postdoctoral grants at R160,000 each, empowering them to continue their critical and innovative work.

In a sector where only 30% of science researchers are women, women in science is a critical driver for inclusive innovation in the very fulcrum of innovation.

Since its inception, the program has awarded grants to 32 talented researchers, providing over R3 million in financial support to fuel groundbreaking research. This initiative continues to tackle the significant gender gap in the region, thereby fostering diversity and excellence throughout South Africa.

Applications are now open and will be accepted until 19 May 2024. For detailed information on the eligibility criteria and application procedures, please visit www.forwomeninscience.com.