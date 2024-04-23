Eduvos to showcase at Comic Con Cape Town 2024

Comic Con Cape Town will take place from 27 April to 1 May at CTICC 2. The event is a celebration of individuality and pop culture, welcoming people from all cultural backgrounds, physical abilities, and personal identities. Eventgoers will enter a world of gaming, mingle with TV and film idols, and get the opportunity to purchase unique fandom gear and artwork. It’s a space for families to geek out together and connect with kindred spirits.

Eduvos is no stranger to taking to the stage and industry-leading events like Comic Con. With the largest esports league in the private higher education sector, 45 students – Vossie gamers – will be competing on opening day, Saturday 27 April. The gamers are currently studying at the Eduvos Mowbray and Tyger Valley campuses. Participating in events like Comic Con Cape Town not only elevates Eduvos esports, but also opens doors to potential partnerships, sponsorships, and career opportunities for their students.

In an era where digital literacy and technological proficiency are paramount, gaming and esports stand at the forefront of innovation. Along with its esports offering, Eduvos has two gaming qualifications, a Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Game Design and Development) and Higher Certificate in Computing (GameCraft and Development) which will address the skills gap currently being faced by the gaming industry in Africa.

Beyond mere entertainment, gaming fosters critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and collaboration – qualities essential for success in today's dynamic world. Embracing gaming and esports in academia opens doors to interdisciplinary learning, where students can explore fields like game design, data analytics, marketing, and event management.

“Comic Con Cape Town provides an exciting platform to showcase the transformative potential of gaming in education, paving the way for a future where learning knows no bounds.” says Dr. Riaan Steenberg, Executive Director of Eduvos. At Eduvos, we are driven by our purpose of shaping potential, and providing opportunities for our students to grow and develop into leaders of tomorrow.

Eduvos will also have a dedicated space with RGB Gaming in the Gaming Hall, entrance 10, where visitors can find out more about Eduvos, their future-focused qualifications and the easy enrolment process.

“I believe in the powerful intersection of gaming and education,” says Jaco Sauer, CEO of RGB Gaming. “Through our strategic partnership with Eduvos, we are collectively shaping the future of esports in South Africa, fostering innovation, skill development, and endless opportunities for aspiring gamers and students alike.”

Find your gaming community and further your studies, only at Eduvos. Enrol for their next intake starting 13 May, or if you’re still in Matric, you can pre-enrol for 2025.

