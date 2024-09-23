Legacy Lifestyle wins South African Loyalty Awards 'Best Programme of the Year' in Travel and Hospitality

Legacy Lifestyle rewards programme has been awarded 'Best Programme of the Year 2024' in the Travel and Hospitality category by The South African Loyalty Awards, held on 11 September 2024.

The Legacy Lifestyle rewards programme brings together 250 partners in travel, hospitality, entertainment, retail and dining, and has a membership base of over 1.2 million members.

The South African Loyalty Awards is an industry-focused platform that celebrates loyalty excellence and innovation from the country’s best loyalty programmes. Legacy Lifestyle has consistently offered unique member benefits, exclusive rewards, a seamless user experience, unparalleled flexibility, and significant value across various categories.

As a customer-centric brand, Legacy Lifestyle is dedicated to increasing member value through strong partnerships and effective communication campaigns. Moving forward, the brand will continue to refine its value propositions while staying responsive to emerging trends, ensuring that through innovation, Legacy Lifestyle empowers its members to live their best possible lifestyle.

By understanding member preferences, analysing their behaviour, and using a targeted multi-channel approach, Legacy Lifestyle has successfully enhanced the value it offers to members – making it easier for them to travel more frequently and integrate leisure activities into their everyday lives. The programme boasts a 47% increase in redemption rates (versus 2023 results) and a massive 128% increase in repeat purchases this year. Annual return on investment based on increased conversion rates and revenue growth is listed at an impressive rate of 281%.

In addition to taking home the title of 'Best Programme of the Year 2024' in the Travel and Hospitality category, Legacy Lifestyle was also highly commended in the categories of 'Best Use of Multi-Channel Loyalty Communication' and 'Best Short-Term Loyalty Marketing Campaign' for 2024.

Legacy Lifestyle’s managing director, Michael Levinsohn, was also acknowledged in the category of 'Loyalty Industry Talent of the Year' for his outstanding contributions to the loyalty sector.

“Entering four categories in the annual South African Loyalty Awards and winning in all four is a testament to the talent and dedication of our entire team. However, the most important recognition comes from our 1.2 million members who continuously support us by shopping with our partners and earning cash-back rewards. That’s where our focus will remain in the weeks and months ahead as we develop new products and services for our members, delivering tangible value and innovation,” said Levinsohn.

Echoing this sentiment, Legacy Lifestyle’s chief marketing officer, Angela du Preez, added: “We are truly honoured to be recognised at the South African Loyalty Awards. These accolades highlight the significant value our members see in our programme and affirm that we are on the right path as we remain dedicated to enhancing our customers’ lives with even more meaningful travel and hospitality rewards and benefits.”

About Legacy Lifestyle

The Legacy Lifestyle rewards programme brings together 250 partners in hospitality, retail, and dining, serving over 1.2 million members. Enriching lives through inspired travel, leisure, and entertainment experiences, the programme offers significant cash-back value, discounts, and exclusive VIP benefits through the partner-funded programme. Members have seamless access to dedicated travel services with guaranteed, exclusive cash-back value or discounts on all bookings – for business or leisure. The brand’s commitment to innovation ensures a simple yet dynamic rewards programme, tailored to enhance members’ lifestyles. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, Legacy Lifestyle continuously delivers exceptional value to members, while driving business growth across Southern Africa. To find out more, visit https://www.legacylifestyle.co.za/.



