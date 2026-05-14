Jacaranda FM celebrates 40 years as South Africa’s no.1 feel good station

Over the past 40 years, Jacaranda FM has grown into a powerful, multi-platform media brand with a loyal audience across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, and a growing national digital community. Over the years, Jacaranda FM has built its reputation on delivering the music South Africans love, supported by high-quality entertainment and content that resonates deeply with its listeners.

At the heart of its success lies its commitment to community through Good Morning Angels, the station’s flagship CSI initiative, which has raised millions of rands and changed thousands of lives across the country. Combined with its incredible on-air talent, innovative digital presence, and strong commercial partnerships, Jacaranda FM has firmly established itself as a leading voice in South African broadcasting.

The station’s continued growth is also driven by its ability to adapt in a fast-evolving media environment. Through ongoing innovation across digital platforms, immersive experiences and integrated brand partnerships, Jacaranda FM has expanded its reach while delivering measurable value to both audiences and advertisers.

“For 40 years, Jacaranda FM has been focused on creating meaningful connections with our listeners, our partners and the communities we serve,” says Vuyani Dombo, managing director of Jacaranda FM. “This milestone reflects not only the strength of our brand, but also the trust that has been built over time. Our ability to consistently deliver value, whether through feel-good content, innovative campaigns or impactful initiatives like Good Morning Angels, has been central to our success.

"As we look ahead, we remain committed to building on this legacy, continuing to innovate and unlocking new opportunities for growth in an ever-changing media landscape. Above all, I want to thank the incredible teams, past and present, who have built this brand. We are only getting started.”

As Jacaranda FM enters its fifth decade, the focus remains on sustained growth, innovation and continued impact, both on-air and beyond, as it strengthens its position as a leading voice in South African broadcasting.



