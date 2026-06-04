Jacaranda FM’s Feel Good Tour and 40th birthday celebrations end on a high with epic Fourways finale

The station's Feel Good Tour saw Jacaranda FM embark on an epic road trip across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West, bringing the magic of radio to life and celebrating the listeners, communities and stories that have shaped the station over the past 40 years.

Travelling in a branded Jacaranda FM bus, the station's most beloved personalities hit the road to broadcast live from schools, malls and popular venues across its broadcast footprint. Along the way, listeners from major cities and smaller towns alike had the opportunity to meet their favourite presenters, enjoy live broadcasts, surprise performances, win prizes and experience the energy of Jacaranda FM up close.

As part of the celebrations, Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels, in partnership with LottoStar and Breadline Africa, donated a life-changing R1,620,000 to replace unsafe pit toilets with modern, safe sanitation facilities at Sijabulile Primary School in Mbombela and Ian Mackenzie Secondary School in Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga. The station also donated R40,000 to Lighthouse Children’s Home in Rustenburg to assist with keeping the lights on and supporting the home’s vital work.

The grand finale in Fourways

The Feel Good Tour culminated in a spectacular grand finale celebration at Prison Break Market in Fourways on Friday, 29 May. Listeners gathered for an unforgettable evening as DJ Ankletap broadcast Party Nights With Ankletap live, bringing the station's birthday festivities to an electrifying close.

The celebration featured live DJ sets from Jacaranda FM personalities Thabiso Khambule, Rob Forbes and Mack Rapapali, alongside performances from DJ Jazzy D and South African music icon DJ Zinhle, creating a fitting finale to a month of celebrations.

Reflecting on the successful month-long birthday celebration, Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM, says "Celebrating 40 years of Jacaranda FM has always been about celebrating our listeners. The Feel Good Tour gave us the opportunity to leave the studio and connect with the people who have invited us into their homes, cars and lives for four decades.

Seeing our personalities out in the communities, hearing the laughter at the schools and witnessing the tangible impact of Good Morning Angels reminded us why we do what we do. We are incredibly grateful to our audience for 40 years of loyalty and can’t wait for what the next 40 years have in store."

As the station enters its next chapter, the Feel Good Tour stands as a powerful reflection of what has made Jacaranda FM one of South Africa's most loved radio brands for 40 years: meaningful connections, unforgettable moments and a commitment to making every day feel good.



