Jacaranda FM embarks on an epic Feel Good Tour to celebrate its 40th birthday

As Jacaranda FM marks an incredible 40 years on air, the station is taking the celebration directly to its listeners with the launch of the Jacaranda FM Feel Good Tour, an epic road trip across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West.

Bringing the magic of radio to life, the tour will see Jacaranda FM’s beloved on-air personalities hitting the road in a branded bus, broadcasting live from schools, malls and popular venues across its broadcast areas, while connecting with listeners in both major cities and smaller regions across the station’s footprint.

Fans will get up close with popular shows like Breakfast with Martin Bester and The Drive with Rob and Roz, alongside well-known personalities including Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, Alex Jay and the wider Jacaranda FM team who are all coming together to deliver the feel-good moments that have defined the station for four decades.

“This tour is about celebrating with the people who have made Jacaranda FM what it is today,” says Vuyani Dombo, managing director of Jacaranda FM. “For 40 years, our listeners have been at the centre of everything we do. The Feel Good Tour allows us to step out of the studio and connect with them in a real, meaningful way – in their communities, on their turf, and in true Jacaranda FM style.”

Over the next four weeks, Jacaranda FM will take the Feel Good Tour on the road, travelling from Pretoria to Mbombela from 7–8 May, from Johannesburg to Rustenburg on 14–15 May, and from Pretoria to Polokwane on 21–22 May, before wrapping up with a series of stops across Johannesburg from 26–29 May.

Throughout the tour, listeners are encouraged to come out, meet their favourite presenters, and be part of the live broadcast experience. For the full tour schedule and updates, follow Jacaranda FM on social media or visit www.jacarandafm.com.



