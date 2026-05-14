Why the full-time CMO is a luxury most SA businesses can’t afford

Fractional CMO roles are on everyone’s lips. But is this trend truly relevant for South African businesses? Unlike Silicon Valley, we contend with tight margins and unique regulatory challenges.

Yet, committing R1.5–R2.5m annually to a full-time CMO in Johannesburg or Cape Town is an enormous cost – one that medium-sized businesses can’t justify for a role needed only a few days a week.

Why fractional leadership is the answer

The fractional idea took off in the US startup scene, where fast-growing companies couldn’t afford full-time C-suite salaries. Instead, they brought in senior executives on a part-time basis or for specific projects – a workable solution that’s now spreading worldwide.

I’ve seen firsthand how local South African companies benefit from marketers who understand global best practices and our unique local challenges. A fractional CMO brings high-level skills without the full-time commitment or associated risks and costs.

More productive client-agency relationships

As a business owner, a major sticking point is often the client-agency relationship. Needing an agency to scale is a given, but ensuring you get maximum bang for your buck when you aren't their biggest client is a unique challenge.

An experienced marketing executive knows how to brief agencies and guide creative and digital projects in a pragmatic manner that does not impose unrealistic expectations on the agency, whilst ensuring the client gets results.

Not everyone is convinced just yet

Of course, it’s still early days in the fractional trend, and some concerns remain.

Companies are still built around full-time “presence” and headcount, not definite results.

Hiring processes, job descriptions, compensation benchmarks and even legal contracts are all designed for a five-day-a-week employee.

You might worry that a fractional leader won't be there during a crisis, or that the cultural friction of someone spending less time inside your business will slow things down.

Cultural friction also gets in the way, with fractional leaders spending less time inside the business and taking longer to onboard and understand internal processes and systems.

These are all valid concerns. Still, these problems can be overcome, and for those disposed to adapt, the payoff is real.

Five pointers to make fractional leadership work

So, how should a South African business owner thinking of engaging a Fractional CMO set it up properly, so it doesn’t become another expensive disappointment?

Here are some pointers to keep in mind:

Get the scope crystal clear upfront: Be specific about your business goals and what you expect from your fractional CMO. Vague briefs lead to disappointment. Choose the right time commitment: You might need a day per week or a more flexible commitment, depending on your specific growth stage. Start small and build it up. Simplify how you pay: Avoid complicated timesheets. Fixed-fee contracts that focus on outputs and objectives rather than hours are usually best. Treat them like a leader: Give your fractional CMO access to your data and invite them to key meetings. Don’t treat them like a supplier. Plan for the end from the beginning: Agree on goals and schedules, so you know when the engagement is complete.

The bottom line: a trend that’s here to stay

In my experience, the fractional CMO model delivers value for South African businesses that need flexible, high-impact marketing leadership. It covers a vital gap in marketing and brand strategy, deep operational experience, and the daily on-the-ground implementation.

If you are willing to embrace change, the fractional model offers your business a cost-effective, flexible approach to growth without breaking the bank.