Innovative opportunity for aspiring marketers to showcase their skills

The Nedbank IMC Conference has announced its partnership with MTN Pulse, aimed at giving young marketers a platform to showcase their marketing prowess. This collaboration opens an opportunity for MTN Pulse customers to shine and demonstrate their passion for marketing.

Kholofelo Magagane

The conference is taking place in Johannesburg and virtually on 19 September. As part of this partnership, the Nedbank IMC and MTN Pulse invite all aspiring marketers under the age of 25 to participate in a competition where they could win tickets to the conference and R2000 cash. Participants are encouraged to create and share a one-minute video on social media, highlighting a marketing campaign or advertisement that has stood out for them. This initiative is designed to discover and celebrate fresh marketing talent, while also providing valuable exposure and experience.

How to participate:

Create a one-minute video: Record a video showcasing your understanding and insights into marketing campaigns and ads – it could be your memories of old advertainments, or campaigns that blow your mind. Be creative, informative, and engaging! Share on social media: Post your video on social media platforms with the hashtag #MTNPulseYouthChallenge #NedbankIMC2024 #ChallengeLearnLead. Tag and mention: Ensure you tag @MTNPulse and @NedbankIMCConference in your post to enter the competition. Engage and win: The three most compelling videos will be selected, and the best will receive R2000 cash, and two exclusive in-person passes to the Nedbank IMC Conference, where they can network with industry leaders and gain invaluable insights.



The Nedbank IMC, renowned for its focus on innovative marketing strategies and trends, provides an ideal platform for young marketers to connect with professionals and gain industry knowledge. MTN Pulse’s partnership with this prestigious event underscores its commitment to nurturing the next generation of marketing talent.

“We are excited to partner with the Nedbank IMC and offer MTN Pulse customers a chance to showcase their marketing skills,” says Kholofelo Magagane, acting general manager for Brand and Marketing at MTN SA. “This initiative reflects our dedication to empowering young talent and supporting their growth in the marketing industry.”

The competition is open to all marketers under the age of 25. If the winner is a MTN Pulse customer, an extra R1000 will be awarded. Entries close on 13 September 2024 and will be evaluated based on their creativity, knowledge, and presentation. The winner will be announced on 16 September, and their video featured at the Nedbank IMC Conference and on MTN Pulse and Nedbank IMC social media channels.

For more information about the competition and the Nedbank IMC Conference, please search #MTNPulseYouthChallenge #NedbankIMC2024 #ChallengeLearnLead on social media pages.

Terms and conditions apply.

In-person tickets are sold out. Book your online ticket and join the in-person waiting list to upgrade if a space becomes available.

Virtual tickets priced at R1499 (excl VAT).

For more information, visit: www.imcconference.com.

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2024 theme is ‘Challenge Yourself. Keep Learning. Keep Leading’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

The Nedbank IMC will be held at the Focus Rooms, Modderfontein Johannesburg | https://focusrooms.co.za/ on 19 September 2024.



