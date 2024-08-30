Maintaining magic: The role of culture in business scalability

I remember my first day at Rapt Creative four years ago. The energy was infectious, everyone hustled together towards a shared vision and were personally invested in the success of each other, and the business thrived as a result.

Image supplied. Genevieve van Vuuren - strategic business and innovation partner at Rapt Creative says building and maintaining culture is critical

Then we hit 50 people.

And then 100.

I have no doubt that this growth is thanks to the people who made up and defined that culture.

It's the secret sauce that fuels a company's growth and it’s the reason that talented people will gravitate towards certain companies - for their entrepreneurial culture, freedom from rigid processes and a strong sense of accountability in owning your sh*t and supporting those around you to do the same.

But as companies grow, their biggest risk as a business is losing that magic.

Your spirit… dead

Teams grow and the tight-knit collaboration and sense of shared purpose that existed in the early days can loosen and lose its seamless flow.

The natural reaction is to build rigid structures and processes to fill the gaps so that balls don’t get dropped.

But then those structures and processes start to stifle the entrepreneurial spirits that got you to where you are today and… well… good job.

Your business has become very efficient, but its spirit, and your competitive advantage, is dead.

Finding a balance

Many businesses, especially in advertising, see culture as a nice-to-have perk. They prioritise efficiency, adding layers of red tape and silos as they scale. But this crushes the very thing that made them successful: their passionate, nimble team.

The key is finding a balance. As businesses grow, you need processes, but it is critical that these processes serve the people and not the other way around.

Why culture is critical

This is why building and maintaining culture is so critical. It removes the need for an overreliance on unnecessary structures that force everyone to act in the same, predictable way. When everyone shares a vision and pulls in the same direction as a team, magic happens. But building and maintaining a culture is not easy.

Ways to build and maintain culture