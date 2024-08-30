Marketing & Media Advertising
    Maintaining magic: The role of culture in business scalability

    By Genevieve van Vuuren
    30 Aug 2024
    I remember my first day at Rapt Creative four years ago. The energy was infectious, everyone hustled together towards a shared vision and were personally invested in the success of each other, and the business thrived as a result.
    Image supplied. Genevieve van Vuuren - strategic business and innovation partner at Rapt Creative says building and maintaining culture is critical
    Image supplied. Genevieve van Vuuren - strategic business and innovation partner at Rapt Creative says building and maintaining culture is critical

    Then we hit 50 people.

    And then 100.

    I have no doubt that this growth is thanks to the people who made up and defined that culture.

    It's the secret sauce that fuels a company's growth and it’s the reason that talented people will gravitate towards certain companies - for their entrepreneurial culture, freedom from rigid processes and a strong sense of accountability in owning your sh*t and supporting those around you to do the same.

    But as companies grow, their biggest risk as a business is losing that magic.

    Your spirit… dead

    Teams grow and the tight-knit collaboration and sense of shared purpose that existed in the early days can loosen and lose its seamless flow.

    The natural reaction is to build rigid structures and processes to fill the gaps so that balls don’t get dropped.

    But then those structures and processes start to stifle the entrepreneurial spirits that got you to where you are today and… well… good job.

    Your business has become very efficient, but its spirit, and your competitive advantage, is dead.

    Finding a balance

    Many businesses, especially in advertising, see culture as a nice-to-have perk. They prioritise efficiency, adding layers of red tape and silos as they scale. But this crushes the very thing that made them successful: their passionate, nimble team.

    The key is finding a balance. As businesses grow, you need processes, but it is critical that these processes serve the people and not the other way around.

    Why culture is critical

    This is why building and maintaining culture is so critical. It removes the need for an overreliance on unnecessary structures that force everyone to act in the same, predictable way. When everyone shares a vision and pulls in the same direction as a team, magic happens. But building and maintaining a culture is not easy.

    Ways to build and maintain culture

    • Culture isn't free beer on Fridays (although we do that too)

      • It's about shared values that bind a team, a sense of ownership, and clear communication. It exists in the values we share, our ways of being, working and leading. It's the invisible thread that weaves individuals into a powerful collective.

    • Define what you value

      • Have something that you stand for and believe in. At Rapt is our obsession with each individual’s capacity to grow 1% every day, and encouraging each other to find their vision of their +1%. It’s a mindset that drives care, accountability, entrepreneurialism and collaboration. And these are the values we will live, breathe and operationalise at every level as we grow.

    • It is all about the people

      • Know what you want: Define it, hire for it. Culture is shaped by its people. Shared values come alive through employee actions, and research suggests we're influenced by those around us. Research by Dylan Minor, an assistant professor at Kellogg School, suggests that sitting within seven metres of a high performer can boost your productivity by up to 15%. In the same way, culture is infectious. The values lived by each individual in your business will influence how others will approach their work and live the culture.

    • Culture is measurable

      • Culture isn't a fluffy feeling. It's a quantifiable asset. Measure your values just as closely as any KPI or financial metric. It's about walking the talk, hiring for fit, and having the courage to let go of those who don't align - A high performer is not worth the risk to your people.

    • People over process

      • Here's the truth: process can kill creativity. But without some structure, chaos reigns. The key is striking a balance. Empower people to make decisions. Hire for cultural fit, for those who share your vision and values, and that will do a lot of the work. And where you do need processes, make sure they don’t stifle the very talent that made you successful>.

    • Building a sustainable future

      • In a service-oriented industry like ours, our people are our product. When we invest in their growth and well-being, it shows in the quality of our work. A strong culture fuels staff retention, attracts top talent, and ultimately, drives profitability.
    culture, Organisational culture, Genevieve van Vuuren, RAPT Creative
    About Genevieve van Vuuren

    Genevieve van Vuuren is the strategic business and innovation partner at Rapt Creative. She blends her fascination with human quirks, passion for structured problem solving and a love for tech, crafting strategic magic at the intersection of all three. Starting out with a 10-year journey in consumer insights equipped her with a deep understanding of what makes people tick and how their behaviour shapes brands. Then another few years as a consultant for a tech-focused strategic consultancy in London honed her passion for technology's role in the consumer landscape. At Rapt Creative, Genevieve is bringing it all together, driving strategic business and innovation solutions that are both human-centred and technologically driven


    Let's do Biz