    How martech ready is your organisation?

    Assess Where You Need to Progress is an AI-infused audit and prescriptive process that looks at where and how modular, progressive and selective investments in martech are improving marketing campaign effectiveness, market competitiveness, and overall business growth.
    Source: © 123rf 123rf A new CMO Council thought leadership programme with Zeta Global, engages senior marketers in a benchmarking process to determine their company’s level of digital marketing maturity, organisational capacity and performance predictability

    A new CMO Council thought leadership programme with Zeta Global, engages senior marketers in a benchmarking process to determine their company’s level of digital marketing maturity, organisational capacity and performance predictability.

    A new operating model

    Scott Brinker’s annual State of MarTech Reportfound that the number of marketing solutions commercially available this year grew to 15,384.

    That’s up 9% from the 14,106 mapped in 2024. Most notably, 77% of the new products added last year were AI-native, notes the report’s author Scott Brinker.

    “Generative AI is rapidly reshaping the marketing landscape. It changes the what, the how, and the who of the marketing jobs to be done.

    “Marketers need a new operating model, one that will help the CMO, and their organisations, embrace these emerging capabilities to drive business advantage,” says Ed See, chief growth officer at Zeta Global.

    “The modern CMO will be expected to lead their organisations, fueling profitable growth with the effectiveness and efficiency that AI technologies can provide.”

    At a crossroads

    CMOs now find themselves at a crossroads, where success is measured less by brand stewardship—and more by their ability to drive profitable growth.

    According to research by the CMO Council, over half of marketing leaders (54%) are now expected to deliver on revenue growth, with a similar percentage (51%) being held accountable for operational efficiencies.

    Martech readiness

    Included in this thought leadership initiative is the provision of an interactive online tool to scorecard martech readiness and recommend optimal migration paths.

    The thought leadership initiative will also showcase best practices among early adopters and innovators, as well as provide marketers with templates and frameworks for making a stronger business case for MarTech spend in interactions with CIOs, CFOs, CPOs, and other management stakeholders.

    Global marketing organisations are under pressure to become intensely technology, mobility, and connectivity driven.

    And, more importantly, security-sensitive when it comes to protecting customer privacy, data, brand assets, and marketing supply chains.

    This places a real burden on chief marketers to stay abreast of the latest marketing technology innovations and become more adept at evaluating, sourcing and implementing new applications that are relevant, usable and valued.

    “New integrated customer data platforms and solutions that massively scale and personalise the customer interface bring new efficiency and effectiveness to multi-channel campaigns,” notes CMO Council executive director Donovan Neale-May.

    “CMOs are drawing on analytics and insights to make faster, better and more impactful decisions and are fast-becoming devotees and disciples of Big Data.

    “Particularly, in the interactions with C-level peers where there is a need to lead and shape strategic and business outcomes,” he adds.

    Take the Online Assessment Here: https://www.cmocouncil.org/surveys/Marketing-Intelligence-Transformation-Assessment

    About CMO Council

    The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide range of global industries.

    The CMO Council’s 16,000+ members control more than $1tr in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide.

    In total, the CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include over 65,000 global marketing and sales executives in over 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets.

