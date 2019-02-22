Hello Ara launches "Ekasi World" on Roblox, pioneering South African qualitative research platform

Global Conversational AI research firm Hello Ara is thrilled to announce the launch of Ekasi World, an innovative qualitative research environment integrated within the online gaming platform Roblox. Roblox’s ecosystem, which plays a significant role in South Africa's rapidly expanding gaming market, creates a dynamic and engaging space for conducting in-depth research studies. As an extension of the Hello Ara Roblox Research World, Hello Ara has also built Ekasi World, specifically for South African brands and consumers. This platform leverages Roblox’s ecosystem, which plays a significant role in South Africa's rapidly expanding gaming market, to create a dynamic and engaging space for conducting in-depth research studies.

In South Africa, Roblox is part of a gaming market that generated $266m in 2023, projected to grow to $333m by 2026, with 26.5 million players (44% of the population). Over 55% of Roblox users are older than 13, with its fastest-growing segment being Gen Z, particularly users aged 17-24 (22% of the player base).

Hello Ara's Ekasi World is modelled after South African environments, townships, and suburbs, featuring culturally relevant elements such as shisa nyamas, local stores, suburban neighbourhoods, and areas leading into the Central Business District (CBD). This tailored approach ensures that participants feel comfortable and at home, enhancing the quality and depth of the research insights.

Hello Ara blends deep contextual research with interactive environments. They have been conducting research in Metaverse Environments for the past two years. There are several benefits to conducting research in immersive online environments. It is extremely engaging for participants, allowing them to speak freely and comfortably. For researchers and clients, it is an opportunity to simulate or be creative with environments and items to recreate experiences. Of course, it is also extremely relevant for conducting research with Gen Z, fostering co-creation projects with a diverse consumer base. Their recent expansion into Roblox integrates research into the digital lives of South African Gen Z and teenagers, fostering co-creation projects with a diverse consumer base.

With Roblox’s recent integration with Shopify, Hello Ara World also presents significant potential for e-commerce testing by allowing brands to seamlessly import virtual stores and products directly onto the platform. This integration enables real-time consumer interactions with products, providing valuable feedback on virtual goods and services. Additionally, Hello Ara can import and test entire environments, offering immersive, customisable spaces where brands can experiment with various setups, ads, and product experiences, making it ideal for testing digital retail concepts with South Africa’s highly engaged Gen Z audience.

Co-founder David Wright emphasises the platform’s user-centric design, stating, "The new Roblox qual world provides a familiar and engaging space for younger respondents accustomed to immersive social gaming, enhancing their experience and the quality of insights we gather."

Research director and co-founder Karlien Kriegler adds, "For the past two years, we have had too much fun conducting qualitative research in the Metaverse, from concept and ad testing to brand positioning, innovation co-creation, and more. We do this in 2D, as we believe research should be accessible. We have two existing Metaverse Research Worlds on other platforms that we have used for the past two years, conducting dozens of focus group and co-creation discussions. Our new Roblox environment offers further opportunities for creative and contextual research. Feedback from clients and respondents has been overwhelmingly positive, with respondents feeling happy to be themselves and open in research – no need to stare at strangers or feel under pressure."

While initial projects within Hello Ara World have focused on qualitative research, the company is now aiming to scale this approach. Wright believes that Roblox's robust tools and flexibility are essential for this expansion, enabling more comprehensive and scalable research initiatives. This approach is timely, considering the South African gaming market's substantial size and growth, contributing significantly to the nation's digital economy.

Hello Ara’s innovative approach signifies a significant shift in how qualitative research can be conducted, making it more immersive, engaging, and integrated into the digital lifestyles of South African participants. For more information, visit www.helloara.ai/robloxqualitative.

About Hello Ara

Founded in 2020 with offices in Cape Town, South Africa, and London, Hello Ara is a Conversational AI research company dedicated to enhancing the quality and depth of research insights by integrating studies into comfortable and engaging environments. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and AI, Hello Ara creates immersive research platforms that resonate with diverse consumer groups, including the rapidly growing gaming communities in South Africa.



