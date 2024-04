The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has condemned the regional health department for recruiting Cuban doctors at a time of significant unemployment among local doctors.

Jack Bloom, the DA's shadow MEC for health, expressed dismay, arguing that unemployed local doctors should be prioritised for employment opportunities.

He criticised the Gauteng health department for favouring Cuban doctors over qualified local professionals, whom he deemed more deserving.

Bloom insisted that the department should terminate all contracts with Cuban doctors and focus on utilising local talent.