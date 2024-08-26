Gold Fields breaks tradition with bold AWS cloud strategy

Gold Fields has taken a bold step by migrating its end-to-end SAP and treasury systems to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This decision is a major departure from the mining sector's usual caution in sending data off-site. Strini Mudaly, group ICT vice president at Gold Fields took to the AWS Summit stage and called this strategy a “risk adjusted people approach” where the company “delegates data responsibilities to the specialists who can deliver the most value.”

Strini Mudaly, group ICT vice president at Gold Fields on stage at AWS Summit

Traditionally, mining companies have been hesitant to embrace cloud solutions due to concerns about data security and the complex nature of their operations.

However, Gold Fields has chosen to defy this trend, opting to fully modernise its technology infrastructure through AWS.

This strategic partnership not only streamlines operations but also integrates advanced analytics, machine learning (ML), and generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, setting the stage for future innovations that will improve operational efficiency, enhance workplace safety, and drive data-driven decision-making.

"AWS is helping us modernise our infrastructure, improve our governance, and drive cost efficiencies," explains Mudaly.

We selected AWS as our cloud provider of choice, based on its proven operational experience at scale and commitment to innovation.

“We are excited to continue our journey with AWS, leveraging its expertise and cutting-edge solutions to transform our business."

Executive appointments

This major shift in strategy coincides with significant leadership changes at Gold Fields.

In the past ten months, the company has appointed a new CEO and COO and is in the process of selecting a new CFO.

Additionally, Gold Fields has streamlined its operations by eliminating regional management layers, allowing for a more direct business-to-asset approach.

Despite these changes, Mudaly remains confident in the company's direction.

"With these changes, we'll work harder, but they've been beneficial, particularly in sharpening our strategy and deployment speed," Mudaly told Bizcommunity.

"Simplifying sophisticated technology and communicating its benefits is always challenging, but our team is dedicated to making it understandable and impactful for the company."

Data transition across continents

The migration was facilitated by Deloitte, which partnered with Gold Fields and AWS to ensure a seamless transition across three continents.

"By bringing together a multi-disciplinary team of experts, we ensured that every aspect of the migration – data privacy, regulatory compliance, and technology – was handled with precision," said Aasif Karachi, director and Africa AWS Leader at Deloitte Consulting said in a media statement.

"Leveraging AWS’s secure and scalable infrastructure, this migration has reduced operational costs and enhanced data processing speeds, all while upholding Gold Fields' strong governance and risk management standards."

From left-David Brown (Vice President, AWS Compute and Networking Services) , Aasif Karachi(Director: Strategic Alliance Leader at Deloitte , Chris Erasmus (Country General Manager, South Africa, AWS and Strini Mudaly (Vice President of Information and Communication, Gold Fields)

Chris Erasmus, AWS country general manager, addressed the broader implications of this collaboration for the mining sector.

“Our work with Gold Fields demonstrates the transformative power of cloud technology,” he said in the media announcement.

“By migrating its critical SAP systems to AWS, Gold Fields is now positioned to unlock the full potential of its internal data, applying advanced analytics and machine learning."

A new age of mining

With its SAP systems now operating on AWS, Gold Fields is exploring ways of harnessing technology and data insights to support its future business strategy.

The company is also leveraging AWS's Industrial Data Fabric and generative AI capabilities to further enhance data management practices and drive safety and process improvements in this ever-evolving industry.

“We're doing this to create some sort of value with our data,” says Mudaly.

“We have a requirement to comply with laws in all the regions we operate, and also have our endeavours in terms of what we want to do with our data and better utilise it. AWS had the tools in the shed to help us do that.”