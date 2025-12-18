From film sets to homes: Amazing Spaces unveils visionary Sillery Oaks

Set in one of Cape Town’s most storied addresses, Sillery Oaks in Constantia marks Amazing Spaces’ transition from global film locations to luxury home development. Blending modern architectural lines with natural textures, oak, stone and steel, the project launches Habitat by Amazing Spaces, a new division dedicated to creating distinctive, design-led residential builds.

For 25 years, Amazing Spaces has paired film crews from all over the globe with the most sublime settings offered by South African properties.

Having seen the extraordinary, larger-than-life sets that grace the silver screen, founder Julia Finnis-Bedford is uniquely positioned to translate that Hollywood magic into real, liveable spaces that capture the same sense of drama and wonder. Where film sets use bold architectural gestures to tell stories, Julia applies that same fearless vision to residential design, creating homes with cinematic presence.

"To bring our vision of a contemporary farmhouse surrounded by greenery, the kind you might see on an English country movie set, to life, we partnered with the talented Jane Visser from Visser Architects.

"We chose floor-to-ceiling windows framing the ancient stinkwoods and fruit trees in the garden and installed oversized pocket sliders to create a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor. In the kitchen, even the counter slides away, opening the heart of the home directly onto the patio, transforming everyday living into effortless entertaining," says Finnis-Bedford.

Using building materials to create a story

Engineered oak flooring from Lalegno runs throughout, chosen for its dimensional stability and rich, honeyed tones. Unlike solid wood, it resists the Cape's humidity whilst maintaining authentic grain and character.

Outside, the marriage of contemporary steel frames with traditional roof cladding creates visual tension that works. The timber security panels upstairs are sculptural, functional art casting ever-changing shadows, the kind of textural detail that catches a cinematographer's eye.

Inside, there's intentional moodiness. The downstairs guest bedroom is painted entirely in black, joinery included, creating a cocooned retreat beneath the canopy of trees. The dark envelope makes the view outside feel more vivid, more alive, like stepping into a scene where contrast and atmosphere become characters themselves.

The guest bathroom is where restraint gives way to theatre. Wrapped floor to ceiling in textured wallpaper by Cara Saven Wall Design, all nature-influenced, vintage-leaning, with Green Tag Certification reflecting sustainability commitments.

"Saven's work graces prestigious South African addresses and luxury hotels internationally. The textured finish creates an almost organic feel. Paired with a floating oak counter and matte black basin, the room becomes a study in contrasts," highlights Finnis-Bedford.

A central courtyard between the main house and garage flatlet, with a green, water-fed breathing space pulls daylight deep into the layout, creating the kind of layered sightlines that add visual depth. Downstairs, a floating white cement shelf anchors the living room, topped with a wood burner, form meeting function with quiet confidence.

Blurring the lines between Cotswolds and Constantia

Constantia is one of the oldest suburbs in Cape Town, established in 1685, and remains one of South Africa's most prestigious suburbs. The valley lies at the foot of Constantiaberg mountain, just 20 km south of the CBD.

Rolling vineyards, centuries-old oaks and a temperate microclimate create an atmosphere more reminiscent of the English countryside than coastal Africa, a quality that makes Sillery Oaks feel equally at home in both worlds. For those who value provenance and beauty, Constantia offers space to breathe, history that matters, and a community understanding preservation's value.

Amazing Spaces has moved from showcasing South Africa's most exceptional properties to selling them and now creating them, bringing the same eye for drama and detail that international film crews rely on.

For property investors and homeowners after something different, Habitat by Amazing Spaces delivers unique homes that tell a story.