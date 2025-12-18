Are small towns the new city? Why South Africans are moving

After decades of urban migration, South Africans are increasingly reconsidering small-town living, drawn by affordability, safety and lifestyle balance as shifting work patterns, family priorities and retirement planning reshape residential property demand across coastal villages, farming hubs and emerging regional towns.

Source: Wikipedia. Greyton Post House.

According to Adrian Goslett, chief executive officer and regional director of ReMax Southern Africa, there has been growing interest in smaller towns as buyers and tenants alike are becoming more intentional with their lifestyle choices.

“Small towns offer various lifestyle benefits from affordability and safety, to space and a sense of community. What we’re seeing is a growing trend of consumers seeking greater value from their homes, and more balance in their everyday lives.”

This is evident in the Western Cape’s coastal village of Hermanus that has recently seen an influx of families seeking safer streets and quality schools for their children, retirees looking for peace and lower living costs, young professionals who can work remotely while enjoying a better lifestyle, expats returning from abroad to enjoy retirement, and investors spotting opportunities in emerging towns, explains Barbara Larney, broker owner of ReMax Wine and Whales in Hermanus.

However, this isn’t limited to coastal villages as farming hubs and scenic towns have also witnessed growing interest. According to Nastassja Koch, broker owner of ReMax Country Associates in Malmesbury, she has noticed a steady increase in enquiries from both buyers and tenants relocating from nearby larger towns and major metros.

“As property prices continue to rise in many of these surrounding areas, Malmesbury is becoming an attractive alternative due to its relative affordability and convenient access to Cape Town via the double lane N7,” she explains.

Beyond the costs, the main driver to small towns is the lifestyle pull as they offer shorter commutes, slower daily rhythms, and a stronger sense of community; something that is often lost in the city. While small towns offer many advantages for buyers and tenants, they also bring meaningful benefits to local communities.

“Many are not just moving for the lifestyle. They’re contributing their skills and experience to local businesses and projects, helping strengthen communities and grow the local economy,” says Larney. The ripple effect is beneficial for the local community as it can result in improved infrastructure, new local businesses, and ongoing demand for quality housing stock.

For property owners in small towns looking to sell or rent, this growing interest creates significant opportunity. To make the most out of it, ensure that your property is well maintained, realistically priced, and aligned with lifestyle convenience, such as home offices, gardens, or separate cottages.

Finally, ReMax Southern Africa advises potential buyers to explore options in towns with sustainable growth fundamentals.

“This includes reliable municipal services, stable job ecosystems, good schools, and accessible healthcare. If you are unsure of a town’s future growth prospects, speak to a local ReMax agent for some expert advice,” Goslett concludes.