Fifa World Cup sees surge in search for Bafana Bafana

There has been a surge in search as excitement for the Fifa World Cup grows. The world’s biggest football tournament gets underway this evening, Thursday 11 June, with Bafana Bafana’s opening match, tonight, 11 June, against Mexico, one of the leading search trends.

Bafana Bafana take on Mexico tonight, Thursday, 11 June. Picture: The 2026 Fifa World Cup Bafana Bafana squad (Image @ Kaya 959 Kaya 959

In the team’s first Fifa World Cup appearance since 2010, fans have been looking for match schedules, kick-off times, player information, team news, fixtures, standings and predictions. Fans are also eager to learn more about the teams, key players and what to expect from the historic encounter.

5 ways to make the best of Google

Here are five ways South Africans can make the most of Google during the tournament:

Get live scores, standings and match updates instantly Whether you're checking on your favourite team during a lunch break or keeping tabs on multiple matches at once, Google Search provides real-time access to scores, line-ups, standings, brackets, news stories and social content. Fans can also follow specific teams or matches and receive live updates directly on their devices. #Orchids&Onions: Sixty60 taps into Fifa nostalgia, Liberty loses the message Brendan Seery 3 hours Get answers to your biggest football questions Google Trends shows that South Africans are increasingly searching for information about teams, players, tournament formats and match outcomes. With AI-powered Search, fans can go beyond basic results and ask more detailed questions – from understanding tactical formations and tournament rules to comparing team performances and player statistics. Never miss a moment with Gemini For fans looking for a deeper matchday experience, Gemini can provide live match information, scores, standings, highlights and breaking football news as the tournament unfolds. Gemini can also generate visual summaries, statistics and match insights, helping fans stay informed even when they can't watch every game live. Castle Lager’s Here’s To The Fans That Stood The Test Of Time recreates SA football moments 18 May 2026 Turn yourself into a World Cup star Football fandom is about more than just watching. New image-generation experiences in Gemini allow fans to place themselves in football-inspired scenes, from celebrating goals to stepping onto the pitch in their team's colours. It's a fun way for supporters to show their passion and share tournament excitement with friends and family. Find the perfect place to watch the game Not everyone is lucky enough to be at the stadium. Google Maps can help fans discover nearby sports bars, restaurants and viewing venues showing the matches. Whether you're planning a watch party with friends or looking for the best atmosphere in town, Maps can help you find the right spot while also providing traffic and navigation information to get you there.

As the tournament unfolds, South Africans continue to turn to Google to answer their questions, settle debates, follow their teams and celebrate every goal. From Search and Maps to Gemini, Google's tools are helping fans stay connected to the beautiful game wherever they are.