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Fifa World Cup sees surge in search for Bafana Bafana
In the team’s first Fifa World Cup appearance since 2010, fans have been looking for match schedules, kick-off times, player information, team news, fixtures, standings and predictions. Fans are also eager to learn more about the teams, key players and what to expect from the historic encounter.
5 ways to make the best of Google
Here are five ways South Africans can make the most of Google during the tournament:
- Get live scores, standings and match updates instantly
Whether you're checking on your favourite team during a lunch break or keeping tabs on multiple matches at once, Google Search provides real-time access to scores, line-ups, standings, brackets, news stories and social content. Fans can also follow specific teams or matches and receive live updates directly on their devices.
- Get answers to your biggest football questions
Google Trends shows that South Africans are increasingly searching for information about teams, players, tournament formats and match outcomes. With AI-powered Search, fans can go beyond basic results and ask more detailed questions – from understanding tactical formations and tournament rules to comparing team performances and player statistics.
- Never miss a moment with Gemini
For fans looking for a deeper matchday experience, Gemini can provide live match information, scores, standings, highlights and breaking football news as the tournament unfolds. Gemini can also generate visual summaries, statistics and match insights, helping fans stay informed even when they can't watch every game live.
- Turn yourself into a World Cup star
Football fandom is about more than just watching. New image-generation experiences in Gemini allow fans to place themselves in football-inspired scenes, from celebrating goals to stepping onto the pitch in their team's colours. It's a fun way for supporters to show their passion and share tournament excitement with friends and family.
- Find the perfect place to watch the game
Not everyone is lucky enough to be at the stadium. Google Maps can help fans discover nearby sports bars, restaurants and viewing venues showing the matches. Whether you're planning a watch party with friends or looking for the best atmosphere in town, Maps can help you find the right spot while also providing traffic and navigation information to get you there.
As the tournament unfolds, South Africans continue to turn to Google to answer their questions, settle debates, follow their teams and celebrate every goal. From Search and Maps to Gemini, Google's tools are helping fans stay connected to the beautiful game wherever they are.