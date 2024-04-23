Enter Everlytic’s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards today

As South Africa’s largest digital messaging platform, Everlytic knows email marketing continues to be the dominant medium for brand communication. The company also recognises it’s not easy to create, send, and track a top-performing email campaign.

This is why it started the You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards. Everlytic wants to celebrate the hard work, gusto, and creative talent that marketers put into their best bulk emails.

Now in its second year, the competition is open to all companies involved in creating successful email marketing campaigns for business-to-business and business-to-consumer.

Discovery Vitality won the inaugural You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards for its first-ever Vitality Traveller newsletter.

This year, a new category has been added for internal email communication. This means the two titles up for grabs are Best Marketing Email and Best Internal Email.

Along with the esteemed title, the winner will receive an experience voucher for four people. All entrants will be given feedback from the judges, who are experts in the fields of email marketing, advertising, design, and technology.

The competition closes on 17 May 2024, and to be eligible to enter, all emails must have been sent between 1 January and 31 December 2023.

Emails say it best. Let yours shine among the rest! Enter the You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2024 today.