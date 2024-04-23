Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DarkMatterEverlyticAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRed Ribbon CommunicationsGEOTERRA ImageNorth-West University (NWU)Stellenbosch University Language CentreThe CitizenDentsuMann MadeTBWANinety9centsHoorah DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Direct Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

Bheki Mahlobo talks elections numbers polls and more!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Enter Everlytic’s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards today

    By Daniella Graham, issued by Everlytic
    23 Apr 2024
    23 Apr 2024
    Calling all marketers, do you think you send the best emails? Make it official by claiming victory at Everlytic’s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2024.
    Enter Everlytic&#x2019;s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards today

    As South Africa’s largest digital messaging platform, Everlytic knows email marketing continues to be the dominant medium for brand communication. The company also recognises it’s not easy to create, send, and track a top-performing email campaign.

    This is why it started the You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards. Everlytic wants to celebrate the hard work, gusto, and creative talent that marketers put into their best bulk emails.

    Now in its second year, the competition is open to all companies involved in creating successful email marketing campaigns for business-to-business and business-to-consumer.

    Discovery Vitality won the inaugural You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards for its first-ever Vitality Traveller newsletter.

    This year, a new category has been added for internal email communication. This means the two titles up for grabs are Best Marketing Email and Best Internal Email.

    Along with the esteemed title, the winner will receive an experience voucher for four people. All entrants will be given feedback from the judges, who are experts in the fields of email marketing, advertising, design, and technology.

    The competition closes on 17 May 2024, and to be eligible to enter, all emails must have been sent between 1 January and 31 December 2023.

    Emails say it best. Let yours shine among the rest! Enter the You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2024 today.

    NextOptions
    Everlytic
    Everlytic is the leading Cloud Marketing Software solution in South Africa. Every day hundreds of top South African and international companies use our software to send millions of messages to their customers and subscribers. With our bulk and transactional email and SMS engines you can manage all of your digital communications from one central hub. Whether it be newsletters and notifications, to statements and system generated messages, Everlytic is the leader in ensuring top delivery rates.

    Related

    Everlytic demystifies new email authentication protocols
    EverlyticEverlytic demystifies new email authentication protocols
    Boost open rates with inspiration from top 10+ valentine email subject lines
    EverlyticBoost open rates with inspiration from top 10+ valentine email subject lines
    Everlytic unlocks the secrets of best-performing education emails
    EverlyticEverlytic unlocks the secrets of best-performing education emails
    Smail takes no small steps as Everlytic&#x2019;s new head of channel sales
    EverlyticSmail takes no small steps as Everlytic’s new head of channel sales
    Everlytic's women leaders leave ladder down for other women to climb
    EverlyticEverlytic's women leaders leave ladder down for other women to climb
    Everlytic Roadshow affirms email is a serious medium with huge growth potential
    EverlyticEverlytic Roadshow affirms email is a serious medium with huge growth potential
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz