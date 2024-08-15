Subscribe & Follow
Empowering women in finance: Debunking common myths
The World Economic Forum’s 2021 Global Gender Gap Report highlights that it will now take 135.6 years to close the gender gap globally, a significant increase from the previous estimate of 99.5 years in 2020.
To mark Women’s Month, the chief executive officer of Prescient Management Company, a financial-services industry leader and a mother of two daughters, shares some thoughts on overcoming common misconceptions about women in finance and how we can all contribute to a more inclusive industry. These insights are drawn from Kim’s 17 years of experience and what she has observed in the industry during this time:
The sector increasingly values skills like empathy, strategic foresight, patience, and effective communication. These competencies are critical in navigating the complex landscape of finance and can position women as invaluable assets within their organisations.
During job interviews, it’s always good to understand the growth opportunities for women within an organisation by confidently asking about gender diversity and the company's commitment to equity. Being part of an inclusive workplace allows women to champion further change and help build a supportive environment for future generations.
Women in finance can lead initiatives that contribute positively to society, whether through advising clients, influencing corporate policies, or supporting community development projects. Recognising the broader impact of their work can provide a strong sense of purpose and motivation.
Embracing challenges with confidence, asking questions, and seeking mentorship can be powerful strategies for overcoming self-doubt. The focus should be on progress, not perfection, and on building a supportive network that encourages ongoing development.
Such policies not only boost productivity but also enhance employee satisfaction and wellbeing. It's crucial to find an employer who values these principles, as they understand that a happy, well-rounded employee is a productive one. Remember, success doesn't mean sacrificing your personal life for your career; it's about integrating both harmoniously."
As we celebrate Women’s Month, it's essential to challenge these myths and empower women to pursue their ambitions in the finance industry. By breaking down these misconceptions, we can foster a more inclusive and diverse workforce, paving the way for future generations of women leaders in finance.